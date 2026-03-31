قدّم أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، تعازيه للواء الركن حامد بن عيد النعمان في والده رحمه الله.


وعبّر الأمير فيصل بن نواف، خلال اتصال هاتفي، عن صادق تعازيه ومواساته، سائلاً الله أن يتغمّد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يُلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.