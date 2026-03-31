قدّم أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، تعازيه للواء الركن حامد بن عيد النعمان في والده رحمه الله.
وعبّر الأمير فيصل بن نواف، خلال اتصال هاتفي، عن صادق تعازيه ومواساته، سائلاً الله أن يتغمّد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يُلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.
The Governor of Al-Jouf, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences to Major General Hamid bin Eid Al-Numan on the passing of his father, may God have mercy on him.
During a phone call, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, asking God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.