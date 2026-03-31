The Governor of Al-Jouf, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences to Major General Hamid bin Eid Al-Numan on the passing of his father, may God have mercy on him.



During a phone call, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, asking God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.