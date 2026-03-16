أسهم (1,520) متطوعًا ومتطوعة في جمع (156,693) وجبة إفطار صائم من فائض موائد الإفطار في المسجد النبوي، وذلك خلال الفترة من 1 إلى 26 من شهر رمضان الجاري، في إطار الجهود المبذولة للحد من الهدر الغذائي وإيصال النعمة إلى المستفيدين.


وشملت الكميات التي جُمعت أكثر من (285) ألف مغلف خبز، و(136) ألف عبوة ماء، و(146) ألف مغلف تمر، إضافة إلى كميات من منتجات المعمول والزبادي وغيرها من الأغذية.


وجرى تنفيذ عمليات الجمع والنقل باستخدام (8) سيارات مخصصة، إلى جانب (250) حقيبة خُصصت لتنظيم عمليات الجمع والتوزيع، بما يضمن الاستفادة من فائض الطعام وإيصاله إلى مستحقيه.


وتجسد هذه المبادرة أحد مشاهد العمل التطوعي في المسجد النبوي خلال شهر رمضان، وتعكس معاني التكافل الاجتماعي وأهمية المحافظة على النعمة والاستفادة منها لخدمة المجتمع والمحتاجين.