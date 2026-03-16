(1,520) male and female volunteers participated in collecting (156,693) Iftar meals from surplus food at the Prophet's Mosque during the period from the 1st to the 26th of the current month of Ramadan, as part of efforts to reduce food waste and deliver blessings to those in need.



The quantities collected included more than (285) thousand bread packets, (136) thousand water bottles, and (146) thousand date packets, in addition to quantities of maamoul, yogurt, and other food items.



The collection and transportation operations were carried out using (8) dedicated vehicles, along with (250) bags allocated for organizing the collection and distribution processes, ensuring that surplus food is utilized and delivered to those who deserve it.



This initiative embodies one of the scenes of volunteer work at the Prophet's Mosque during Ramadan, reflecting the meanings of social solidarity and the importance of preserving blessings and utilizing them to serve the community and those in need.