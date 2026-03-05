The Al-Jouf Club for People with Disabilities launched the "Ramadan Lanterns" program during the blessed month of Ramadan, aimed at enhancing the integration of people with disabilities into the local community and showcasing the talents of male and female athletes in various sports and social activities.



The program includes organizing daily gatherings that bring together the club's athletes with community members, in addition to Iftar initiatives for the athletes with the participation of businesswomen and chefs in the region, along with sessions that showcase the athletes' skills and their sports achievements.



The Chairman of the Club's Board of Directors, Hamoud Al-Shammari, explained that the program aims to invest the athletes' time during the holy month with activities that meet their needs and contribute to enhancing their community presence and reinforcing the concept of social integration.