أطلق نادي الجوف لذوي الإعاقة برنامج «مصابيح رمضانية» خلال شهر رمضان المبارك، بهدف تعزيز دمج ذوي الإعاقة بالمجتمع المحلي وإبراز مواهب اللاعبين واللاعبات في مختلف الأنشطة الرياضية والاجتماعية.


ويتضمن البرنامج تنظيم ملتقيات يومية تجمع لاعبي النادي مع أفراد المجتمع، إضافة إلى مبادرات إفطار للاعبين بمشاركة سيدات الأعمال والطاهيات في المنطقة، إلى جانب جلسات تستعرض مهارات اللاعبين وإنجازاتهم الرياضية.


وأوضح رئيس مجلس إدارة النادي حمود الشمري أن البرنامج يهدف إلى استثمار أوقات اللاعبين خلال الشهر الفضيل ببرامج تتناسب مع احتياجاتهم، وتسهم في تعزيز حضورهم المجتمعي وترسيخ مفهوم الدمج الاجتماعي.