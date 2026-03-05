كرّم محافظ الطائف الأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، الفائزين والفائزات في مسابقة "بالقرآن نسمو" لحفظ القرآن الكريم في موسمها الثاني، وذلك بحضور عدد من المسؤولين وأولياء الأمور.


وأشاد الأمير فواز بن سلطان خلال الحفل بجهود القائمين على المسابقة وما تبذله من عناية بتشجيع الناشئة على حفظ كتاب الله وتعزيز ارتباطهم بالقرآن الكريم، مؤكدًا أهمية مثل هذه المبادرات في تنمية القيم الإسلامية وترسيخ مكانة القرآن في نفوس الأبناء والبنات.


وشهدت المسابقة مشاركة واسعة من الطلاب والطالبات، حيث تجاوز عدد المسجلين 700 متسابق ومتسابقة في 4 فروع شملت: حفظ القرآن الكريم كاملًا، وحفظ عشرين جزءًا، وحفظ عشرة أجزاء، وحفظ 5 أجزاء. وتأهل إلى المرحلة النهائية 50 متسابقًا ومتسابقة، وأسفرت النتائج عن فوز 24 فائزًا وفائزة في مختلف فروع المسابقة.


وفي ختام الحفل سلّم محافظ الطائف الجوائز للفائزين والفائزات، مهنئًا إياهم بهذا الإنجاز، ومتمنيًا لهم التوفيق ومواصلة العناية بكتاب الله حفظًا وتدبرًا.