The Governor of Taif, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, honored the winners of the "With the Quran We Rise" competition for memorizing the Holy Quran in its second season, in the presence of several officials and parents.



During the ceremony, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan praised the efforts of those organizing the competition and their dedication to encouraging the youth to memorize the Book of God and strengthening their connection with the Holy Quran, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in developing Islamic values and instilling the significance of the Quran in the hearts of boys and girls.



The competition witnessed wide participation from students, with over 700 contestants registered in 4 categories, including: memorizing the entire Quran, memorizing twenty parts, memorizing ten parts, and memorizing 5 parts. Fifty contestants qualified for the final stage, and the results revealed 24 winners in various categories of the competition.



At the end of the ceremony, the Governor of Taif presented the awards to the winners, congratulating them on this achievement and wishing them success in continuing to care for the Book of God through memorization and contemplation.