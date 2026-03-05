كرّم محافظ الطائف الأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، الفائزين والفائزات في مسابقة "بالقرآن نسمو" لحفظ القرآن الكريم في موسمها الثاني، وذلك بحضور عدد من المسؤولين وأولياء الأمور.
وأشاد الأمير فواز بن سلطان خلال الحفل بجهود القائمين على المسابقة وما تبذله من عناية بتشجيع الناشئة على حفظ كتاب الله وتعزيز ارتباطهم بالقرآن الكريم، مؤكدًا أهمية مثل هذه المبادرات في تنمية القيم الإسلامية وترسيخ مكانة القرآن في نفوس الأبناء والبنات.
وشهدت المسابقة مشاركة واسعة من الطلاب والطالبات، حيث تجاوز عدد المسجلين 700 متسابق ومتسابقة في 4 فروع شملت: حفظ القرآن الكريم كاملًا، وحفظ عشرين جزءًا، وحفظ عشرة أجزاء، وحفظ 5 أجزاء. وتأهل إلى المرحلة النهائية 50 متسابقًا ومتسابقة، وأسفرت النتائج عن فوز 24 فائزًا وفائزة في مختلف فروع المسابقة.
وفي ختام الحفل سلّم محافظ الطائف الجوائز للفائزين والفائزات، مهنئًا إياهم بهذا الإنجاز، ومتمنيًا لهم التوفيق ومواصلة العناية بكتاب الله حفظًا وتدبرًا.
The Governor of Taif, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, honored the winners of the "With the Quran We Rise" competition for memorizing the Holy Quran in its second season, in the presence of several officials and parents.
During the ceremony, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan praised the efforts of those organizing the competition and their dedication to encouraging the youth to memorize the Book of God and strengthening their connection with the Holy Quran, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in developing Islamic values and instilling the significance of the Quran in the hearts of boys and girls.
The competition witnessed wide participation from students, with over 700 contestants registered in 4 categories, including: memorizing the entire Quran, memorizing twenty parts, memorizing ten parts, and memorizing 5 parts. Fifty contestants qualified for the final stage, and the results revealed 24 winners in various categories of the competition.
At the end of the ceremony, the Governor of Taif presented the awards to the winners, congratulating them on this achievement and wishing them success in continuing to care for the Book of God through memorization and contemplation.