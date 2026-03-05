The monitoring teams affiliated with the Ministry of Tourism conducted 1,592 visits to hospitality facilities of all types, including hotels, serviced apartments, and others, in Mecca and Medina during the first half of the current month of Ramadan.



During this period, there were 1,166 monitoring visits to hospitality facilities in Mecca, during which 762 violations were recorded, in addition to 426 monitoring visits to hospitality facilities in Medina, where 128 violations were noted.



Awareness Visits



In addition to the monitoring visits, the field teams affiliated with the ministry conducted 887 awareness visits to hospitality facilities in Mecca and 367 awareness visits to hospitality facilities in Medina, urging these facilities to comply with quality standards and licensing requirements issued by the Ministry of Tourism.



The ministry's monitoring and awareness efforts covered more than 1,420 hospitality facilities in the holy capital and more than 573 hospitality facilities in Medina.



These intensive monitoring efforts are part of the Ministry of Tourism's ongoing endeavors to ensure the quality of services provided to visitors and pilgrims and to enhance them, in order to enrich the experience of the guests of the Most Merciful.



Most Notable Violations



The ministry clarified that the most notable violations observed in Mecca and Medina included non-compliance with the ministry's decisions and instructions, low cleanliness standards in some establishments, failure to provide the required information to the ministry, and incomplete data on the facility's employees.



The ministry notes that visitors and beneficiaries can submit their inquiries, observations, and reports by contacting the unified tourism center at 930.