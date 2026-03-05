نفّذت الفرق الرقابية التابعة لوزارة السياحة على مرافق الضيافة بجميع أنواعها، من فنادق وشقق مخدومة وغيرها، في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة 1,592 زيارة خلال النصف الأول من شهر رمضان الجاري.
وبلغت خلال هذه الفترة 1,166 زيارة رقابية على مرافق الضيافة في مكة المكرمة رُصدت خلالها 762 مخالفة، إضافة إلى تنفيذ 426 زيارة رقابية على مرافق الضيافة في المدينة المنورة رُصدت خلالها 128 مخالفة.
زيارات توعوية
وإلى جانب الزيارات الرقابية، نفّذت الفرق الميدانية التابعة للوزارة 887 زيارة توعوية على مرافق الضيافة في مكة المكرمة، و367 زيارة توعوية على مرافق الضيافة في المدينة المنورة، لحثّ مرافق الضيافة على الالتزام بمعايير الجودة واشتراطات التراخيص الصادرة عن وزارة السياحة.
وشملت الجهود الرقابية والتوعوية للوزارة أكثر من 1,420 مرفق ضيافة سياحيًا في العاصمة المقدسة، وأكثر من 573 مرفق ضيافة سياحيًا في المدينة المنورة.
وتأتي هذه الجهود الرقابية المكثّفة ضمن مساعي وزارة السياحة المتواصلة لضمان جودة الخدمات المقدّمة للزوار والمعتمرين والارتقاء بها، من أجل إثراء تجربة ضيوف الرحمن.
أبرز المخالفات
وأوضحت الوزارة أن أبرز المخالفات التي جرى رصدها في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة تمثّلت في عدم الالتزام بقرارات وتعليمات الوزارة، وتدني مستوى النظافة في بعض المنشآت، وعدم تزويد الوزارة بالمعلومات المطلوبة، إضافةً إلى عدم استكمال بيانات العاملين في المرفق.
وتنوّه الوزارة إلى أنه بإمكان الزوار والمستفيدين تقديم استفساراتهم وملاحظاتهم وبلاغاتهم عبر التواصل مع المركز الموحّد للسياحة 930.
The monitoring teams affiliated with the Ministry of Tourism conducted 1,592 visits to hospitality facilities of all types, including hotels, serviced apartments, and others, in Mecca and Medina during the first half of the current month of Ramadan.
During this period, there were 1,166 monitoring visits to hospitality facilities in Mecca, during which 762 violations were recorded, in addition to 426 monitoring visits to hospitality facilities in Medina, where 128 violations were noted.
Awareness Visits
In addition to the monitoring visits, the field teams affiliated with the ministry conducted 887 awareness visits to hospitality facilities in Mecca and 367 awareness visits to hospitality facilities in Medina, urging these facilities to comply with quality standards and licensing requirements issued by the Ministry of Tourism.
The ministry's monitoring and awareness efforts covered more than 1,420 hospitality facilities in the holy capital and more than 573 hospitality facilities in Medina.
These intensive monitoring efforts are part of the Ministry of Tourism's ongoing endeavors to ensure the quality of services provided to visitors and pilgrims and to enhance them, in order to enrich the experience of the guests of the Most Merciful.
Most Notable Violations
The ministry clarified that the most notable violations observed in Mecca and Medina included non-compliance with the ministry's decisions and instructions, low cleanliness standards in some establishments, failure to provide the required information to the ministry, and incomplete data on the facility's employees.
The ministry notes that visitors and beneficiaries can submit their inquiries, observations, and reports by contacting the unified tourism center at 930.