نفّذت الفرق الرقابية التابعة لوزارة السياحة على مرافق الضيافة بجميع أنواعها، من فنادق وشقق مخدومة وغيرها، في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة 1,592 زيارة خلال النصف الأول من شهر رمضان الجاري.


وبلغت خلال هذه الفترة 1,166 زيارة رقابية على مرافق الضيافة في مكة المكرمة رُصدت خلالها 762 مخالفة، إضافة إلى تنفيذ 426 زيارة رقابية على مرافق الضيافة في المدينة المنورة رُصدت خلالها 128 مخالفة.


زيارات توعوية


وإلى جانب الزيارات الرقابية، نفّذت الفرق الميدانية التابعة للوزارة 887 زيارة توعوية على مرافق الضيافة في مكة المكرمة، و367 زيارة توعوية على مرافق الضيافة في المدينة المنورة، لحثّ مرافق الضيافة على الالتزام بمعايير الجودة واشتراطات التراخيص الصادرة عن وزارة السياحة.


وشملت الجهود الرقابية والتوعوية للوزارة أكثر من 1,420 مرفق ضيافة سياحيًا في العاصمة المقدسة، وأكثر من 573 مرفق ضيافة سياحيًا في المدينة المنورة.


وتأتي هذه الجهود الرقابية المكثّفة ضمن مساعي وزارة السياحة المتواصلة لضمان جودة الخدمات المقدّمة للزوار والمعتمرين والارتقاء بها، من أجل إثراء تجربة ضيوف الرحمن.


أبرز المخالفات


وأوضحت الوزارة أن أبرز المخالفات التي جرى رصدها في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة تمثّلت في عدم الالتزام بقرارات وتعليمات الوزارة، وتدني مستوى النظافة في بعض المنشآت، وعدم تزويد الوزارة بالمعلومات المطلوبة، إضافةً إلى عدم استكمال بيانات العاملين في المرفق.


وتنوّه الوزارة إلى أنه بإمكان الزوار والمستفيدين تقديم استفساراتهم وملاحظاتهم وبلاغاتهم عبر التواصل مع المركز الموحّد للسياحة 930.