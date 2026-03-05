أعلنت رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين تأجيل مباراة الخلود والقادسية، التي كانت مقررة اليوم ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة والعشرين من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.


وجاء قرار التأجيل بعد تعذر وصول بعثة نادي القادسية إلى منطقة القصيم، وذلك عقب إلغاء رحلة الفريق المتجهة لخوض المواجهة أمام الخلود، الأمر الذي حال دون إقامة المباراة في موعدها المحدد.


وأوضحت الرابطة أنه تقرر إعادة جدولة اللقاء ليقام يوم السبت الموافق 7 مارس، على أن تُستكمل المواجهة ضمن مباريات الجولة ذاتها من المسابقة.


ويأتي هذا القرار في إطار حرص رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين على تنظيم جدول المسابقة وضمان إقامة المباريات في ظروف مناسبة لجميع الفرق المشاركة.