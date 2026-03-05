The Saudi Professional League Association announced the postponement of the match between Al-Khulood and Al-Qadisiyah, which was scheduled for today as part of the twenty-fifth round of the Saudi Professional League.



The decision to postpone came after the Al-Qadisiyah team was unable to reach the Al-Qassim region, following the cancellation of their flight to participate in the match against Al-Khulood, which prevented the game from being held at its scheduled time.



The association clarified that the match has been rescheduled to take place on Saturday, March 7, and will be completed as part of the same round of the competition.



This decision is part of the Saudi Professional League Association's commitment to organizing the competition schedule and ensuring that matches are held under suitable conditions for all participating teams.