أقام المندوب الدائم للمملكة العربية السعودية لدى جامعة الدول العربية السفير عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله المطر، مساء أمس (السبت)، حفل إفطار بمناسبة شهر رمضان المبارك، بمقر سفارة المملكة بالقاهرة.


حضر الحفل رئيس البرلمان العربي، ومندوبو الدول الأعضاء لدى جامعة الدول العربية، وكبار المسؤولين بالجامعة، وأعضاء الملحقيات التابعة للسفارة، وعدد من الشخصيات المهمة في جمهورية مصر العربية.