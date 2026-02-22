The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Arab League, Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matarr, held an iftar banquet yesterday evening (Saturday) to celebrate the blessed month of Ramadan at the Kingdom's embassy in Cairo.



The event was attended by the President of the Arab Parliament, representatives of the member states of the Arab League, senior officials of the League, members of the embassy's attachés, and several prominent figures in the Arab Republic of Egypt.