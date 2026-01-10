عصر الجمعة 20 رجب 1447 الموافق 9 يناير 2026، حل أبو طارق ضيفاً على أكرم الأكرمين وأرحم الراحمين، حيث ووري جثمانه بمقبرة عرقة بالرياض، أسأل الله الكريم رب العرش العظيم أن يغفر له ويرحمه رحمة الأبرار، وأن يجعل ما قدمه لدينه ووطنه شفيعاً له.
رحل الفريق أول سعيد القحطاني لدار البقاء بعد مسيرة عملية عطرة على مدى أكثر من خمسة عقود في المنظومة الأمنية، ولم يكن مروره مروراً عابراً بل كان إضاءة من الجدارة علماً وعملاً في كل موقع وفي كل مهمة تولاها.
عرفته -رحمه الله- في أواخر عام 1406 في اجتماع أمني بالرياض، وحينها كان برتبة رائد، ولفت الأنظار إليه برزانته وعمق فكره الأمني، وكان هو محور حديث المجتمعين بعد نهاية كل اجتماع، ذلك أنه من ترأس ذلك الاجتماع لأكثر من ثلاثة أيام، كان حديثنا عن هذا الرجل، واتزانه، وجمال طرحه، وإنصاته للآراء المخالفة، ومناقشتها بهدوء وأناة، لا يعلو صوته بل تعلو أفكاره العميقة، ولم يكن قبل ذلك مجهولاً لنا فقد عرفناه من قادتنا حينها مثل اللواء فيصل الحارثي مدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة حينها، واللواء عبدالله بن معيض العبيدي مدير شرطة الطائف ذلك الوقت، رحمهما الله، وكان محل الثناء والتقدير والإيمان بقدرته وكفاءته.
ومن هنا بدأت علاقتي بهذا الرجل علاقة عملية وشخصية، إذ شاركت في مهمات الحج لما يقارب العشرين عاماً وهو رئيسي المباشر، ومع طبيعة هذه المهمة شديدة الحساسية كان محل الثقة الكبيرة من رؤسائه والاحترام الكبير من مرؤوسيه ورؤسائه على حد سواء.
يزداد هدوءاً في الحوادث الكبيرة والتعامل معها بثقة ووعي، وما أكثر الأحداث الجسام التي شهدتها بعض المواسم، وكان حضوره في تلك الأحداث لافتاً يتعامل معها بمنطق رجل الدولة وحنكة رجل الأمن الحاذق.. شارك في كل مواسم الحج منذ التحاقه بالأمن العام حتى منصبه الأخير (مساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات) مما راكم لديه الخبرة العملية الكبيرة وانعكست على أدائه إيجابياً رحمه الله. حين أقول عنه إنه رجل دولة من طراز رفيع لا أجانب الصواب، يدرك ذلك كل من عمل بجانبه أو تناقش معه.
يجيد الاستماع ويحتفي بالمختلف معه أكثر من المتفق، فقد وعى من فترة مبكرة الحراك الاجتماعي والاقتصادي والسياسي، مما أسهم في نبوغه وبروز مكانته في وزارة الداخلية.
وقد أشاد به الأمير نايف -رحمه الله- في اجتماع أمني بوزارة الداخلية لنجاحه في مهمة خارجية أدارها بكفاءة واقتدار حينما كان برتبة عميد. ولم يقف عند هذا الحد بل طرح أفكاراً باتت واقعاً على الأرض، يحفل بها إرشيف وزارة الداخلية والأمن العام.
أبو طارق -رحمه الله- كان ذاكرة الأمن بنظري لما يتمتع به من ذاكرة فولاذية رسخت فيها الأحداث، الأمر الذي جعل منه خبيراً أمنياً رفيع المستوى بوعيه عن تلك الأحداث وتفاعله الإيجابي معها.
يُتوج كل ذلك بأخلاق عالية وتعامل راقٍ مع الجميع عفيف اليد واللسان..
الآن وقد أفضى إلى ما قدم لدينه ووطنه وولاة أمره لا نملك إلا الدعاء له بالرحمة والمغفرة، وأن ينزله منزلة الصدّيقين والشهداء والصالحين في الفردوس الأعلى من الجنة وحسن أولئك رفيقاً.
الموت سنة الحياة (كل من عليها فان)، تغادرنا أجيال وتعقبها أجيال لتواصل البناء والنماء لبلادنا المباركة الولَّادة للكفاءات والجديرين بحمايتها والذود عنها والحفاظ على أمنها.. ولا أجد في هذه العجالة
أبلغ مما قاله الشاعر القديم:
إذا سيدٌ منا مضى قام سيدٌ
قؤولٌ لما قال الكرام فعولُ
رحمك الله يا أبا طارق.
On the afternoon of Friday, the 20th of Rajab 1447, corresponding to January 9, 2026, Abu Tariq passed away, a guest of the Most Generous of the Generous and the Most Merciful of the Merciful, where his body was laid to rest in the Arqa cemetery in Riyadh. I ask Allah, the Generous Lord of the Great Throne, to forgive him and have mercy on him with the mercy of the righteous, and to make what he offered for his religion and homeland an intercessor for him.
Lieutenant General Saeed Al-Qahtani departed to the abode of eternity after a fragrant career spanning more than five decades in the security system. His presence was not a fleeting one; rather, it was a beacon of merit, knowledge, and action in every position and every task he undertook.
I got to know him - may Allah have mercy on him - in late 1406 during a security meeting in Riyadh, at which time he held the rank of Captain. He drew attention with his composure and the depth of his security thought, and he became the focus of discussion among the attendees after each meeting. He chaired that meeting for more than three days, and our conversations revolved around this man, his balance, the beauty of his presentation, his attentiveness to differing opinions, and his calm and patient discussions. His voice did not rise, but his deep ideas did. He was not unknown to us before that, as we had known him through our leaders at that time, such as Major General Faisal Al-Harithi, the Director of Police in the Makkah Region at that time, and Major General Abdullah bin Mu'id Al-Obaidi, the Director of Police in Taif at that time, may Allah have mercy on them. He was a subject of praise, appreciation, and faith in his ability and competence.
From here, my relationship with this man began, both professionally and personally, as I participated in Hajj missions for nearly twenty years under his direct supervision. Given the highly sensitive nature of this mission, he was a person of great trust from his superiors and earned great respect from both his subordinates and superiors alike.
He became increasingly calm during major incidents, handling them with confidence and awareness. There were many significant events that some seasons witnessed, and his presence in those events was remarkable as he dealt with them with the logic of a statesman and the wisdom of a skilled security man. He participated in every Hajj season since joining the General Security until his last position (Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations), which accumulated a wealth of practical experience that positively reflected on his performance, may Allah have mercy on him. When I say that he is a statesman of high caliber, I do not stray from the truth; everyone who worked alongside him or discussed with him recognizes this.
He excelled in listening and celebrated those who disagreed with him more than those who agreed. He understood from an early stage the social, economic, and political dynamics, which contributed to his brilliance and prominence in the Ministry of Interior.
Prince Nayef - may Allah have mercy on him - praised him in a security meeting at the Ministry of Interior for his success in an external mission that he managed with efficiency and competence when he held the rank of Colonel. He did not stop there but proposed ideas that became a reality on the ground, which are well-documented in the archives of the Ministry of Interior and General Security.
Abu Tariq - may Allah have mercy on him - was, in my view, the memory of security due to his steel-like memory that firmly established events, making him a high-level security expert with awareness of those events and positive interaction with them.
All of this is crowned with high morals and refined dealings with everyone, with a pure hand and tongue.
Now that he has returned to what he has offered for his religion, homeland, and leaders, we can only pray for him for mercy and forgiveness, and that he be granted a place among the truthful, martyrs, and righteous in the highest paradise, and what an excellent companion they are.
Death is the law of life (everything on it is perishable). Generations depart, followed by generations to continue the building and growth of our blessed country, which is fertile for talents and worthy of protection and defense, and maintaining its security. In this haste, I find no words more eloquent than those of the ancient poet:
If a lord among us departs, a lord arises
Who speaks what the noble have said.
May Allah have mercy on you, Abu Tariq.