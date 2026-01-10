عصر الجمعة 20 رجب 1447 الموافق 9 يناير 2026، حل أبو طارق ضيفاً على أكرم الأكرمين وأرحم الراحمين، حيث ووري جثمانه بمقبرة عرقة بالرياض، أسأل الله الكريم رب العرش العظيم أن يغفر له ويرحمه رحمة الأبرار، وأن يجعل ما قدمه لدينه ووطنه شفيعاً له.

رحل الفريق أول سعيد القحطاني لدار البقاء بعد مسيرة عملية عطرة على مدى أكثر من خمسة عقود في المنظومة الأمنية، ولم يكن مروره مروراً عابراً بل كان إضاءة من الجدارة علماً وعملاً في كل موقع وفي كل مهمة تولاها.

عرفته -رحمه الله- في أواخر عام 1406 في اجتماع أمني بالرياض، وحينها كان برتبة رائد، ولفت الأنظار إليه برزانته وعمق فكره الأمني، وكان هو محور حديث المجتمعين بعد نهاية كل اجتماع، ذلك أنه من ترأس ذلك الاجتماع لأكثر من ثلاثة أيام، كان حديثنا عن هذا الرجل، واتزانه، وجمال طرحه، وإنصاته للآراء المخالفة، ومناقشتها بهدوء وأناة، لا يعلو صوته بل تعلو أفكاره العميقة، ولم يكن قبل ذلك مجهولاً لنا فقد عرفناه من قادتنا حينها مثل اللواء فيصل الحارثي مدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة حينها، واللواء عبدالله بن معيض العبيدي مدير شرطة الطائف ذلك الوقت، رحمهما الله، وكان محل الثناء والتقدير والإيمان بقدرته وكفاءته.

ومن هنا بدأت علاقتي بهذا الرجل علاقة عملية وشخصية، إذ شاركت في مهمات الحج لما يقارب العشرين عاماً وهو رئيسي المباشر، ومع طبيعة هذه المهمة شديدة الحساسية كان محل الثقة الكبيرة من رؤسائه والاحترام الكبير من مرؤوسيه ورؤسائه على حد سواء.

يزداد هدوءاً في الحوادث الكبيرة والتعامل معها بثقة ووعي، وما أكثر الأحداث الجسام التي شهدتها بعض المواسم، وكان حضوره في تلك الأحداث لافتاً يتعامل معها بمنطق رجل الدولة وحنكة رجل الأمن الحاذق.. شارك في كل مواسم الحج منذ التحاقه بالأمن العام حتى منصبه الأخير (مساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات) مما راكم لديه الخبرة العملية الكبيرة وانعكست على أدائه إيجابياً رحمه الله. حين أقول عنه إنه رجل دولة من طراز رفيع لا أجانب الصواب، يدرك ذلك كل من عمل بجانبه أو تناقش معه.

يجيد الاستماع ويحتفي بالمختلف معه أكثر من المتفق، فقد وعى من فترة مبكرة الحراك الاجتماعي والاقتصادي والسياسي، مما أسهم في نبوغه وبروز مكانته في وزارة الداخلية.

وقد أشاد به الأمير نايف -رحمه الله- في اجتماع أمني بوزارة الداخلية لنجاحه في مهمة خارجية أدارها بكفاءة واقتدار حينما كان برتبة عميد. ولم يقف عند هذا الحد بل طرح أفكاراً باتت واقعاً على الأرض، يحفل بها إرشيف وزارة الداخلية والأمن العام.

أبو طارق -رحمه الله- كان ذاكرة الأمن بنظري لما يتمتع به من ذاكرة فولاذية رسخت فيها الأحداث، الأمر الذي جعل منه خبيراً أمنياً رفيع المستوى بوعيه عن تلك الأحداث وتفاعله الإيجابي معها.

يُتوج كل ذلك بأخلاق عالية وتعامل راقٍ مع الجميع عفيف اليد واللسان..

الآن وقد أفضى إلى ما قدم لدينه ووطنه وولاة أمره لا نملك إلا الدعاء له بالرحمة والمغفرة، وأن ينزله منزلة الصدّيقين والشهداء والصالحين في الفردوس الأعلى من الجنة وحسن أولئك رفيقاً.

الموت سنة الحياة (كل من عليها فان)، تغادرنا أجيال وتعقبها أجيال لتواصل البناء والنماء لبلادنا المباركة الولَّادة للكفاءات والجديرين بحمايتها والذود عنها والحفاظ على أمنها.. ولا أجد في هذه العجالة

أبلغ مما قاله الشاعر القديم:

إذا سيدٌ منا مضى قام سيدٌ

قؤولٌ لما قال الكرام فعولُ

رحمك الله يا أبا طارق.