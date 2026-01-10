On the afternoon of Friday, the 20th of Rajab 1447, corresponding to January 9, 2026, Abu Tariq passed away, a guest of the Most Generous of the Generous and the Most Merciful of the Merciful, where his body was laid to rest in the Arqa cemetery in Riyadh. I ask Allah, the Generous Lord of the Great Throne, to forgive him and have mercy on him with the mercy of the righteous, and to make what he offered for his religion and homeland an intercessor for him.

Lieutenant General Saeed Al-Qahtani departed to the abode of eternity after a fragrant career spanning more than five decades in the security system. His presence was not a fleeting one; rather, it was a beacon of merit, knowledge, and action in every position and every task he undertook.

I got to know him - may Allah have mercy on him - in late 1406 during a security meeting in Riyadh, at which time he held the rank of Captain. He drew attention with his composure and the depth of his security thought, and he became the focus of discussion among the attendees after each meeting. He chaired that meeting for more than three days, and our conversations revolved around this man, his balance, the beauty of his presentation, his attentiveness to differing opinions, and his calm and patient discussions. His voice did not rise, but his deep ideas did. He was not unknown to us before that, as we had known him through our leaders at that time, such as Major General Faisal Al-Harithi, the Director of Police in the Makkah Region at that time, and Major General Abdullah bin Mu'id Al-Obaidi, the Director of Police in Taif at that time, may Allah have mercy on them. He was a subject of praise, appreciation, and faith in his ability and competence.

From here, my relationship with this man began, both professionally and personally, as I participated in Hajj missions for nearly twenty years under his direct supervision. Given the highly sensitive nature of this mission, he was a person of great trust from his superiors and earned great respect from both his subordinates and superiors alike.

He became increasingly calm during major incidents, handling them with confidence and awareness. There were many significant events that some seasons witnessed, and his presence in those events was remarkable as he dealt with them with the logic of a statesman and the wisdom of a skilled security man. He participated in every Hajj season since joining the General Security until his last position (Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations), which accumulated a wealth of practical experience that positively reflected on his performance, may Allah have mercy on him. When I say that he is a statesman of high caliber, I do not stray from the truth; everyone who worked alongside him or discussed with him recognizes this.

He excelled in listening and celebrated those who disagreed with him more than those who agreed. He understood from an early stage the social, economic, and political dynamics, which contributed to his brilliance and prominence in the Ministry of Interior.

Prince Nayef - may Allah have mercy on him - praised him in a security meeting at the Ministry of Interior for his success in an external mission that he managed with efficiency and competence when he held the rank of Colonel. He did not stop there but proposed ideas that became a reality on the ground, which are well-documented in the archives of the Ministry of Interior and General Security.

Abu Tariq - may Allah have mercy on him - was, in my view, the memory of security due to his steel-like memory that firmly established events, making him a high-level security expert with awareness of those events and positive interaction with them.

All of this is crowned with high morals and refined dealings with everyone, with a pure hand and tongue.

Now that he has returned to what he has offered for his religion, homeland, and leaders, we can only pray for him for mercy and forgiveness, and that he be granted a place among the truthful, martyrs, and righteous in the highest paradise, and what an excellent companion they are.

Death is the law of life (everything on it is perishable). Generations depart, followed by generations to continue the building and growth of our blessed country, which is fertile for talents and worthy of protection and defense, and maintaining its security. In this haste, I find no words more eloquent than those of the ancient poet:

If a lord among us departs, a lord arises

Who speaks what the noble have said.

May Allah have mercy on you, Abu Tariq.