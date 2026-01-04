استقبلت أسرة الشيخ المرحوم مفرح بن جبران المالكي عضو مجلس منطقة جازان سابقاً الداعية المعروف العزاء في وفاة والدهم الشيخ مفرح، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى صباح الجمعة، في خيمة العزاء بجوار منزلهم بجبل حراز بمحافظة الداير.

وأعرب ابن المتوفى الزميل الإعلامي محمد بن مفرح المالكي محرر «عكاظ» بمكتب جازان عن شكره وتقديره لكل من حضر واتصل وأرسل للعزاء، داعياً الله أن يغفر لوالده ويرحمه ويسكنه فسيح جناته.