The family of the late Sheikh Mufarrah bin Jubran Al-Maliki, a former member of the Jazan Region Council and a well-known preacher, received condolences for the passing of their father Sheikh Mufarrah, who passed away to the mercy of God Almighty on Friday morning, in the condolence tent next to their home in Jabal Haraz in Al-Dayer Governorate.

The deceased's son, media colleague Mohammed bin Mufarrah Al-Maliki, editor of "Okaz" in the Jazan office, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to everyone who attended, called, or sent condolences, praying to God to forgive his father, have mercy on him, and grant him a place in His vast paradise.