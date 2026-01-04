استقبلت أسرة الشيخ المرحوم مفرح بن جبران المالكي عضو مجلس منطقة جازان سابقاً الداعية المعروف العزاء في وفاة والدهم الشيخ مفرح، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى صباح الجمعة، في خيمة العزاء بجوار منزلهم بجبل حراز بمحافظة الداير.
وأعرب ابن المتوفى الزميل الإعلامي محمد بن مفرح المالكي محرر «عكاظ» بمكتب جازان عن شكره وتقديره لكل من حضر واتصل وأرسل للعزاء، داعياً الله أن يغفر لوالده ويرحمه ويسكنه فسيح جناته.
The family of the late Sheikh Mufarrah bin Jubran Al-Maliki, a former member of the Jazan Region Council and a well-known preacher, received condolences for the passing of their father Sheikh Mufarrah, who passed away to the mercy of God Almighty on Friday morning, in the condolence tent next to their home in Jabal Haraz in Al-Dayer Governorate.
The deceased's son, media colleague Mohammed bin Mufarrah Al-Maliki, editor of "Okaz" in the Jazan office, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to everyone who attended, called, or sent condolences, praying to God to forgive his father, have mercy on him, and grant him a place in His vast paradise.