أسهمت وزارة الداخلية في تحقيق رؤية السعودية 2030 من خلال مبادرة دعم توطين قطاع الصناعات العسكرية الوطنية، أحد الأهداف الإستراتيجية المعززة لقوة ومكانة المملكة، وصولاً إلى توطين ما يزيد على 50% من الإنفاق العسكري بحلول عام 2030 وتعزيز الجاهزية العسكرية والاستقلالية الإستراتيجية للمملكة.

وأنشأت وزارة الداخلية، بوصفها إحدى الجهات العسكرية والأمنية الداعمة والممكنة لتوطين الصناعات العسكرية، مكتباً تنفيذياً لتوطين الصناعات العسكرية؛ لتسريع جهودها في تحقيق أهداف رؤية السعودية 2030 وبرنامج التحول الوطني وبرنامج تطوير الصناعات الوطنية والخدمات اللوجستية في مجال توطين الإنفاق على المعدات والمنظومات العسكرية والأمنية وخدمات الصيانة والإصلاح بما يعزز اقتصاد المملكة في دعم الناتج المحلي الإجمالي.

وعملت وزارة الداخلية ممثلةً في مكتب توطين الصناعات العسكرية خلال الأعوام الماضية على محاور رئيسية شملت المحور الإستراتيجي، والمحور التشريعي والتنظيمي، والمحور الفني، لإعداد إستراتيجية وخطة تفصيلية لتوطين مشترياتها من التجهيزات الأمنية والعسكرية في عدة مجالات، أثمرت عن توقيع عقود مع شركات وطنية لتصنيع وتوريد واستدامة المنظومات العسكرية والأمنية، مثل العربات المدرعة والوسائط البحرية والجوية وأنظمة القيادة والسيطرة والمراقبة الأمنية والأسلحة والذخائر والملبوسات والتجهيزات الأمنية ومنظومات الطائرات دون طيار، التي أصبحت من المنظومات الرئيسية في تشكيل القوات العسكرية والأمنية.

وتوجت جهود وزارة الداخلية في دعم مبادرة توطين الصناعات الوطنية العسكرية بحصولها عام (2025) ضمن جوائز التميز في توطين الصناعات العسكرية في اللقاء السنوي للهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية على جائزة في مسار «تميز الجهات العسكرية والأمنية في التخطيط»، وجائزة في مسار «تميز الجهات العسكرية والأمنية في التنفيذ»، لتكون أول جهة عسكرية وأمنية تنال الجائزتين المخصصتين لهذين المسارين معاً، وجائزة في توطين الصناعات العسكرية في العام الحالي (2026)؛ نظير دورها المميز في دعم وتأهيل منتج تقني وأمني محلي من خلال تبنيها للمنتج والمساهمة في مراحل البحث والتطوير حتى مرحلة المنتج النهائي.

وحرصت وزارة الداخلية على تعزيز قدراتها الأمنية من خلال التقنيات الدفاعية، والأمن، والسلامة، واستدامة البيئة، وإدارة الحشود، وتنمية الموارد البشرية السعودية، بمحتوى محلي يواكب أحدث الابتكارات التقنية، ومجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي، والمركبات الأمنية، والطائرات المجنحة، والأسلحة المتطورة، والروبوتات، التي تحقق الأمن والسلامة لكل من في المملكة العربية السعودية، وتعزز مكانتها وريادتها محلياً وإقليمياً وعالمياً في مؤشرات الأمن.