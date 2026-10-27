The Ministry of Interior has contributed to achieving Saudi Vision 2030 through the initiative to support the localization of the national military industries sector, one of the strategic goals that enhance the strength and position of the Kingdom, aiming to localize more than 50% of military spending by 2030 and to enhance the military readiness and strategic independence of the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Interior, as one of the military and security entities supporting and enabling the localization of military industries, has established an executive office for the localization of military industries to accelerate its efforts in achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, the National Transformation Program, and the National Industries and Logistics Development Program in the field of localizing spending on military and security equipment and systems, as well as maintenance and repair services, which enhances the Kingdom's economy in supporting the gross domestic product.

Over the past years, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Office for the Localization of Military Industries, has worked on key axes that included the strategic axis, the legislative and regulatory axis, and the technical axis, to prepare a strategy and a detailed plan for localizing its purchases of security and military equipment in several areas. This has resulted in signing contracts with national companies for the manufacturing, supply, and sustainability of military and security systems, such as armored vehicles, marine and aerial platforms, command and control systems, security monitoring, weapons, ammunition, clothing, security equipment, and unmanned aerial systems, which have become key systems in shaping military and security forces.

The efforts of the Ministry of Interior in supporting the initiative to localize national military industries culminated in 2025 when it received awards for excellence in the localization of military industries at the annual meeting of the General Authority for Military Industries, winning an award in the "Excellence of Military and Security Entities in Planning" category and an award in the "Excellence of Military and Security Entities in Implementation" category, making it the first military and security entity to receive both awards for these categories together, as well as an award for the localization of military industries in the current year (2026) for its distinguished role in supporting and qualifying a local technological and security product through its adoption of the product and its contribution to the research and development stages up to the final product stage.

The Ministry of Interior has been keen to enhance its security capabilities through defense technologies, security, safety, environmental sustainability, crowd management, and the development of Saudi human resources, with local content that keeps pace with the latest technological innovations, artificial intelligence fields, security vehicles, winged aircraft, advanced weapons, and robots, which ensure the safety and security of everyone in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and enhance its position and leadership locally, regionally, and globally in security indicators.