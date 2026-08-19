The Saudi Space Agency revealed that new investments in the space sector in the Kingdom reached approximately 2.2 billion riyals in 2025, recording an annual growth of 16%, while the increase exceeded 200% compared to the baseline in 2021, which was only 750 million riyals. This indicates the accelerated growth of the sector and its transformation into one of the new pathways for knowledge-based economy and future investments.

The figures were included in the annual report of the Saudi Space Agency for 2025, where the Chairman of the Agency's Board of Directors, Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Suwaha, confirmed that the Kingdom views the space sector as a pillar for achieving sovereignty, scientific advancement, and opening new horizons for sustainable development, pointing to the continued efforts to empower national competencies, support research and innovation, and build global partnerships.

2.2 billion.. compared to 750 million

The numerical comparison reveals the extent of the transformation the sector has undergone over four years; the index rose from 750 million riyals in 2021 to 2.2 billion riyals in 2025, with a difference of approximately 1.45 billion riyals, representing an increase of nearly three times the baseline.

In 2025 alone, an annual growth of 16% was recorded, reflecting the continued influx of investments into the sector alongside the construction of space infrastructure and the development of national technical and research capabilities.

First Saudi Satellite to Study Space Weather

The agency's activities extended to space infrastructure, as it signed an agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to launch the first Saudi satellite dedicated to studying space weather as part of the "Artemis 2" mission.

According to the report, the agency completed the design, construction, and delivery of the satellite to NASA in preparation for its launch, aiming to collect data related to solar activity that contributes to enhancing the readiness of vital sectors and strengthening the sustainability of communication systems, satellites, navigation, and aviation.

80,000 from 22 Countries

In terms of human capital development, the second edition of the "Space Maddaak" competition recorded over 80,000 registrants from 22 countries, reflecting the agency's programs expanding into a broader Arab scope and targeting the transformation of student ideas into scientific projects and achievements related to space.

The agency also launched the "Sari" initiative, which resulted in the development and launch of two Saudi satellites in technological fields including space imaging and data analysis, led by students from Saudi universities.

2,200 Students and 480 Teams

The "Sari" initiative witnessed the participation of more than 2,200 male and female students from 42 Saudi universities, distributed across more than 480 student teams.

These figures indicate that the average participation was about 52 students from each university, and approximately 4.6 students per team, reflecting the widening base of university participation in applied space programs.

Thus, the report outlines two parallel pathways for the growth of the Saudi space sector; the first is economic, driven by investments that reached 2.2 billion riyals after having a baseline of 750 million in 2021, and the second is cognitive and human, extending from dozens of Saudi universities to tens of thousands of participants across the Arab world, coinciding with the Kingdom's transition to developing and launching satellites and research projects related to the global space economy.