كشفت وكالة الفضاء السعودية أن الاستثمارات الجديدة في قطاع الفضاء بالمملكة بلغت خلال 2025 نحو 2.2 مليار ريال، مسجلة نمواً سنوياً قدره 16%، فيما تجاوزت الزيادة 200% مقارنة بخط الأساس في 2021، الذي لم يتجاوز 750 مليون ريال، في مؤشر إلى تسارع نمو القطاع وتحوله إلى أحد المسارات الجديدة للاقتصاد المعرفي والاستثمارات المستقبلية.

وجاءت الأرقام ضمن التقرير السنوي لوكالة الفضاء السعودية 2025، إذ أكد رئيس مجلس إدارة الوكالة المهندس عبدالله بن عامر السواحه أن المملكة تنظر إلى قطاع الفضاء بوصفه ركيزة لتحقيق السيادة والتقدم العلمي وفتح آفاق جديدة للتنمية المستدامة، مشيراً إلى استمرار العمل على تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية ودعم البحث والابتكار وبناء الشراكات العالمية.

2.2 مليار.. مقابل 750 مليوناً

وتكشف المقارنة الرقمية حجم التحول الذي شهده القطاع خلال أربعة أعوام؛ إذ انتقل المؤشر من 750 مليون ريال في 2021 إلى 2.2 مليار ريال في 2025، بفارق يبلغ نحو 1.45 مليار ريال، وبزيادة تقارب ثلاثة أضعاف خط الأساس.

وسجل 2025 وحده نمواً سنوياً بلغ 16%، وهو ما يعكس استمرار تدفق الاستثمارات إلى القطاع بالتزامن مع بناء بنية تحتية فضائية وتطوير القدرات التقنية والبحثية الوطنية.

أول قمر سعودي لدراسة طقس الفضاء

وامتد نشاط الوكالة إلى البنية التحتية الفضائية، إذ وقعت اتفاقية مع الإدارة الوطنية للملاحة الجوية والفضاء الأمريكية «ناسا» لإطلاق أول قمر صناعي سعودي مخصص لدراسة طقس الفضاء ضمن مهمة «أرتيميس 2».

وبحسب التقرير، استكملت الوكالة أعمال تصميم وبناء وتسليم القمر إلى «ناسا» تمهيداً لإطلاقه، بهدف جمع بيانات مرتبطة بالنشاط الشمسي تسهم في رفع جاهزية القطاعات الحيوية وتعزيز استدامة أنظمة الاتصالات والأقمار الصناعية والملاحة والطيران.

80 ألفاً من 22 دولة

وفي جانب تنمية رأس المال البشري، سجلت النسخة الثانية من مسابقة «الفضاء مدّاك» أكثر من 80 ألف مسجل من 22 دولة، في توسع يعكس انتقال برامج الوكالة إلى نطاق عربي أوسع واستهدافها تحويل الأفكار الطلابية إلى مشاريع وإنجازات علمية مرتبطة بالفضاء.

كما أطلقت الوكالة مبادرة «ساري»، التي أسفرت عن تطوير وإطلاق قمرين صناعيين سعوديين في مجالات تقنية شملت التصوير من الفضاء وتحليل البيانات، بقيادة طلاب الجامعات السعودية.

2,200 طالب و480 فريقاً

وشهدت «ساري» مشاركة أكثر من 2,200 طالب وطالبة من 42 جامعة سعودية، موزعين على أكثر من 480 فريقاً طلابياً.

وتعني هذه الأرقام أن متوسط المشاركة بلغ نحو 52 طالباً من كل جامعة، ونحو 4.6 طالب لكل فريق، بما يعكس اتساع قاعدة المشاركة الجامعية في البرامج الفضائية التطبيقية.

ويرسم التقرير بذلك مسارين متوازيين لنمو قطاع الفضاء السعودي؛ الأول اقتصادي، تقوده استثمارات وصلت إلى 2.2 مليار ريال بعد أن كان خط أساسها 750 مليوناً في 2021، والثاني معرفي وبشري، يمتد من عشرات الجامعات السعودية إلى عشرات الآلاف من المشاركين عربياً، بالتزامن مع انتقال المملكة إلى تطوير وإطلاق أقمار صناعية ومشاريع بحثية مرتبطة بالاقتصاد الفضائي العالمي.