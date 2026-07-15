نقل الأمير تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز تعازي ومواساة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى أمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، في وفاة الشيخ حمد بن خليفة آل ثاني (رحمه الله).

جاء ذلك خلال استقبال أمير دولة قطر ونائبه الشيخ عبدالله بن حمد آل ثاني وأبناء الفقيد وأفراد أسرة آل ثاني، في قصر لوسيل بالعاصمة الدوحة اليوم (الأربعاء)، الأمير تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز والوفد المرافق؛ مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين الأمير مشعل بن ماجد بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ومحافظ الأحساء الأمير سعود بن طلال بن بدر بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ومساعد نائب رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير فهد بن جلوي بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ومحافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.

ودعا الأمير تركي بن فيصل والأمراء الله أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته ومغفرته ورضوانه ويسكنه فسيح جناته.

حضر الاستقبال سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى دولة قطر الأمير سعد بن منصور بن سعد.