Prince Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz conveyed the condolences and sympathy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (may God have mercy on him).

This took place during the reception of the Emir of the State of Qatar and his Deputy, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, along with the children of the deceased and members of the Al Thani family, at the Lusail Palace in the capital, Doha, today (Wednesday), where Prince Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz and the accompanying delegation were received; including the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Mishaal bin Majid bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Ahsa Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Assistant Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and Governor of Diriyah Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Prince Turki bin Faisal and the princes prayed to God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, forgiveness, and pleasure, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens.

The reception was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Qatar, Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad.