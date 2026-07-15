Today, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz visited the Regulatory Control Unit at the Riyadh Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital, Madrid, accompanied by the Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Spain, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

During the visit, the Minister of Interior was briefed on the technical system for security at sporting events in the stadium. He also listened to an explanation about the management system for security at sporting events, crowd management, emergency response mechanisms, and the role of modern technologies in enhancing security and safety during major sporting events.

The official delegation accompanying the Minister of Interior attended the visit.