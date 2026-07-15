زار وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، وحدة الرقابة التنظيمية في ملعب طيران الرياض ميتروبوليتانو بالعاصمة الإسبانية مدريد، برفقة وزير الداخلية بمملكة إسبانيا فرناندو غراندي مارلاسكا.

واطّلع وزير الداخلية خلال الزيارة على المنظومة التقنية لأمن الفعاليات الرياضية في الملعب، كما استمع إلى شرح عن منظومة إدارة أمن الفعاليات الرياضية، وإدارة الحشود، وآليات الاستجابة للحالات الطارئة، ودور التقنيات الحديثة في تعزيز الأمن والسلامة خلال استضافة الفعاليات الرياضية الكبرى.

حضر الزيارة الوفد الرسمي المرافق لوزير الداخلية.