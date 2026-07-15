The Emir of Najran, Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, received in his office the newly appointed President of the Public Prosecution in the region, Abdullah bin Dhef Allah bin Qash'an.

The Emir of Najran congratulated the President of the Public Prosecution in the region on his appointment, affirming that the Public Prosecution represents a fundamental pillar in the judicial system, through the role it plays in applying regulations and procedures, in accordance with the integrated work with government sectors in the region.