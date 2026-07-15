استقبل أمير منطقة نجران جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، بمكتبه، رئيس النيابة العامة بالمنطقة عبدالله بن ضيف الله بن قشعان، المعيّن حديثاً.
وهنّأ أمير نجران رئيس النيابة العامة بالمنطقة بمناسبة تعيينه، مؤكداً أن جهاز النيابة العامة يمثل ركيزة أساسية في المنظومة العدلية، من خلال الدور الذي يقوم به في تطبيق الأنظمة والإجراءات، وفقاً للعمل التكاملي مع القطاعات الحكومية بالمنطقة.
The Emir of Najran, Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, received in his office the newly appointed President of the Public Prosecution in the region, Abdullah bin Dhef Allah bin Qash'an.
The Emir of Najran congratulated the President of the Public Prosecution in the region on his appointment, affirming that the Public Prosecution represents a fundamental pillar in the judicial system, through the role it plays in applying regulations and procedures, in accordance with the integrated work with government sectors in the region.