استقبل أمير منطقة نجران جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، بمكتبه، رئيس النيابة العامة بالمنطقة عبدالله بن ضيف الله بن قشعان، المعيّن حديثاً.

وهنّأ أمير نجران رئيس النيابة العامة بالمنطقة بمناسبة تعيينه، مؤكداً أن جهاز النيابة العامة يمثل ركيزة أساسية في المنظومة العدلية، من خلال الدور الذي يقوم به في تطبيق الأنظمة والإجراءات، وفقاً للعمل التكاملي مع القطاعات الحكومية بالمنطقة.