استقبل محافظ الطائف الأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، مدير فرع وزارة الصحة بمحافظة الطائف الدكتور سمير الشهراني.

واطّلع خلال اللقاء على الملخص التنفيذي لبرنامج «صيف الطائف الآمن والصحي 1448هـ»، الذي يُنفذ هذا العام تحت شعار «صيف صحي وآمن ومستدام»، ويهدف إلى تعزيز الصحة العامة، ورفع مستويات الجاهزية الوقائية والصحية، وتقديم خدمات متكاملة للزوار والمصطافين خلال موسم الصيف.

وأوضح الدكتور الشهراني أن البرنامج روعي في تصميمه طبيعة محافظة الطائف الجغرافية والمناخية، وما تشهده خلال موسم الصيف من كثافة في أعداد الزوار والمصطافين والمعتمرين العابرين، مبيناً أنه يعتمد على التكامل بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، والاستفادة من الموارد المتاحة، مع تحقيق نسبة تفعيل للشركاء بلغت 100%.

وأكد أن البرنامج يمثل نموذجاً تشغيلياً وقائياً واستباقياً، يهدف إلى تعزيز جودة الخدمات الصحية، ورفع كفاءة الاستجابة، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ويسهم في توفير بيئة صحية وآمنة لسكان المحافظة وزوارها خلال موسم الصيف.