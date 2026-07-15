The Governor of Taif, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, today received the Director of the Ministry of Health branch in Taif, Dr. Samir Al-Shahrani.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the executive summary of the program "Safe and Healthy Summer in Taif 1448 AH," which is being implemented this year under the slogan "A Healthy, Safe, and Sustainable Summer." The program aims to enhance public health, raise levels of preventive and health readiness, and provide integrated services for visitors and vacationers during the summer season.

Dr. Al-Shahrani explained that the program was designed with consideration for the geographical and climatic nature of Taif, as well as the influx of visitors, vacationers, and pilgrims during the summer season. He indicated that it relies on the integration of relevant entities and the utilization of available resources, achieving a 100% activation rate for partners.

He emphasized that the program represents a proactive and preventive operational model aimed at enhancing the quality of health services and improving response efficiency, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and contributes to providing a healthy and safe environment for the residents and visitors of the province during the summer season.