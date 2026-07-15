اختتم مجلس الشورى اليوم عامه الشوري الثاني، من الدورة التاسعة، وأعاد تشكيل لجانه استعداداً للعام الشوري الثالث الذي يبدأ في سبتمبر القادم.


ونحا المجلس منحى مزيد التمكين للمرأة بتسميته أربع عضوات لرئاسة لجان، إذ ترأست الدكتورة أروى الرشيد لجنة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والدكتورة ريمة اليحيا لجنة التعليم والبحث العلمي، والدكتورة أمل الهزاني لجنة الإعلام والرياضة، والدكتورة أمل قطان اللجنة الصحية.


فيما طالب المجلس في جلسته العادية الرابعة والأربعين من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة المنعقدة برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل بن فهم السُّلمي، وزارة الصحة بمعالجة فجوات التوظيف، وتغطية الاحتياج للكوادر والتخصصات الصحية في المناطق والمحافظات، مؤكداً ضرورة تشديد الرقابة على محتويات المنصات الرقمية الصحية المضللة المتداولة، والمبادرة إلى توعية المجتمع بشأنها منذ بدء تداولها، للحد من آثارها السلبية، ورفع مستوى تغطية خدمات الصحة النفسية، وتسهيل الوصول إليها، والتوسع في برامج الوقاية والتدخل المبكر وخدمات المتابعة والدعم النفسي خارج المستشفيات.


ودعا المجلس المركز الوطني لتعزيز الصحة النفسية لرفع مستوى الرفاه والعافية النفسية في بيئات العمل، وتعزيز الوعي المجتمعي بمفاهيم العافية النفسية، وتقليل الوصمة الاجتماعية المرتبطة بالصحة النفسية وخدماتها. وطالب المعهد الوطني لأبحاث الصحة بتطوير برامج حوافز للاستثمار والشراكة مع القطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي في مجال الأبحاث الصحية.


كما طالب المجلس وزارة السياحة بمراجعة وتحديث أولويات ومؤشرات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للسياحة للفترة المتبقية حتى عام 2030م، بما يتواءم مع مستوى تطور القطاع والتحديات المستجدة، واستحداث مؤشرات أداء مستقلة، لقياس تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية في الوظائف القيادية والإشرافية والتخصصية بالقطاع السياحي، وربط نتائجها ببرامج التأهيل والابتعاث وتنمية القدرات التي تنفذها الوزارة.


ودعا المجلس وزارة الحج والعمرة إلى العمل على معالجة التحديات التي تواجه برامج الاستعداد المسبق لحجاج الخارج، ومعالجة تعثر مبادرة تأسيس وتشغيل مراكز التفويج والعمليات المشتركة، والتوسع في مبادرة طريق مكة لتشمل الدول الأعلى في أعداد الحجاج.


وطالب وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط ببناء آلية مستدامة لقياس الأثر الاقتصادي للأنظمة بعد نفاذها، بما يعزز كفاءة التشريعات الاقتصادية ويدعم تنافسية بيئة الأعمال.


ودعا المجلس الهيئة العامة للولاية على أموال القاصرين ومن في حكمهم إلى إعداد إطار لقياس الأثر الاجتماعي والاقتصادي لإدارة وتنمية أموال المشمولين بنظام الهيئة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة توجيه الموارد المالية والخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين، ووضع آلية متكاملة لإدارة وتنمية الأصول غير المستثمرة أو منخفضة العائد التابعة للمشمولين بنظام الهيئة، لدعم كفاءة إدارة الأصول، ورفع العوائد طويلة الأجل للمستفيدين، واعتماد نماذج استباقية للوصاية المالية المؤقتة للحالات عالية المخاطر المالية والاجتماعية، بما يعزز الحماية المبكرة للأموال، ويحد من فقدان الحقوق قبل استكمال الإجراءات القضائية، وتطوير آلية مُلزمة للإسراع بنقل أموال المشمولين بنظام الهيئة لحساباتها، لتعزيز حماية الحقوق المالية، والوفاء بالالتزامات النظامية للمستفيدين.