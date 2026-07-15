The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, today, at his office in the Ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, sponsored a ceremony honoring the working committees involved in the ministry's activities during the Hajj season of 1447 AH, in the presence of the ministry's deputies and general directors; in appreciation of their efforts and contributions to implementing the ministry's operational and advocacy plans, which contributed to the success of its activities and services provided to the guests of Allah.

During the ceremony, a documentary film was presented, highlighting the successes and achievements of the ministry during the Hajj season of 1447 AH, as well as the advocacy, awareness, and guidance services it provided, alongside the field efforts carried out by various working committees, reflecting the integration between the ministry's sectors in serving the guests of Allah.

The minister, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, noted in his speech the support, care, and attention the ministry receives from the wise leadership, affirming that this support has had a significant impact on the success of the ministry's work and enabled it to fulfill its mission in serving the guests of Allah in the best possible manner. He praised the efforts of all the working committees and the ministry's staff for their dedication, commitment, and spirit of teamwork throughout the Hajj season.

At the end of the ceremony, the minister honored the heads and members of the working committees, presenting them with certificates of appreciation; in recognition of their outstanding efforts that contributed to the success of the ministry's work during the Hajj season of 1447 AH.