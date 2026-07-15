Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic, Asaad Al-Shaibani, in Riyadh today.

During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made to support security and stability there.

The reception was attended by the Director General of the General Administration of Asian Countries, Nasser Al-Ghanoum, and the Director General of the General Administration of Councils and Committees, Engineer Fahd Al-Harthi.