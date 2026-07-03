علمت "عكاظ"، أن عدد الحالات التي تعرضت للإصابة بعد سقوط إحدى الألعاب الترفيهية في مدينة أبها مساء أمس، 23 حالة (1 حرجة، و7 متوسطة، و 15 خفيفة)، فيما لم يتم تسجيل أي حالة وفاة، بينما تم خروج 3 حالات من المستشفى بعد تلقي العلاج اللازم، فيما لاتزال الحالات الأخرى تحت العناية الطبية. وكانت إمارة منطقة عسير قد أصدرت بياناً أوضحت فيه أن الجهات المختصة باشرت أعمالها إثر حادثة سقوط إحدى الألعاب الترفيهية في أحد المهرجانات بمدينة أبها فور تلقي البلاغ، حيث تعاملت مع الحالة ميدانياً وقدمت الرعاية الطبية اللازمة للمصابين، مؤكدة أن الجهات المختصة تواصل التحقيق في أسباب الحادث وملابساته، واستكمال الإجراءات النظامية ذات العلاقة، بما يضمن الوقوف على جميع الجوانب الفنية والتنظيمية المرتبطة بالواقعة.