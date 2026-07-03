علمت "عكاظ"، أن عدد الحالات التي تعرضت للإصابة بعد سقوط إحدى الألعاب الترفيهية في مدينة أبها مساء أمس، 23 حالة (1 حرجة، و7 متوسطة، و 15 خفيفة)، فيما لم يتم تسجيل أي حالة وفاة، بينما تم خروج 3 حالات من المستشفى بعد تلقي العلاج اللازم، فيما لاتزال الحالات الأخرى تحت العناية الطبية. وكانت إمارة منطقة عسير قد أصدرت بياناً أوضحت فيه أن الجهات المختصة باشرت أعمالها إثر حادثة سقوط إحدى الألعاب الترفيهية في أحد المهرجانات بمدينة أبها فور تلقي البلاغ، حيث تعاملت مع الحالة ميدانياً وقدمت الرعاية الطبية اللازمة للمصابين، مؤكدة أن الجهات المختصة تواصل التحقيق في أسباب الحادث وملابساته، واستكمال الإجراءات النظامية ذات العلاقة، بما يضمن الوقوف على جميع الجوانب الفنية والتنظيمية المرتبطة بالواقعة.
إصابة 23 حالة في حادثة سقوط لعبة ترفيهية في أبها
According to "Okaz," the number of cases that were injured after the fall of one of the amusement rides in the city of Abha last night was 23 cases (1 critical, 7 moderate, and 15 minor), with no fatalities reported. Meanwhile, 3 cases have been discharged from the hospital after receiving the necessary treatment, while the other cases remain under medical care. The Emirate of Asir Region had issued a statement clarifying that the relevant authorities began their work following the incident of the fall of one of the amusement rides at a festival in the city of Abha immediately after receiving the report. They dealt with the situation on-site and provided the necessary medical care to the injured, confirming that the relevant authorities continue to investigate the causes and circumstances of the incident, and to complete the related legal procedures, ensuring that all technical and organizational aspects related to the incident are addressed.