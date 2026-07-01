زار وزير الداخلية وزير مكافحة المخدرات بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محسن رضا نقوي، اليوم، مركز العمليات الأمنية الموحدة (911) بمنطقة الرياض.

واطلع على أقسام المركز والتقنيات المستخدمة لتحقيق التنسيق والتكامل بين جميع الجهات الأمنية والخدمية، وسرعة ودقة الاستجابة للبلاغات وجهود المركز في تقديم الخدمات للمواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين.

يذكر أن مركز العمليات الأمنية الموحدة (911) بمنطقة الرياض يخدم (22) محافظة، بجانب مدينة الرياض، ووحد عمل (62) غرفة عمليات في مكان واحد وبرقم طوارئ موحد هو (911)، ويختص باستقبال جميع المكالمات الطارئة الخاصة بعدد من الجهات الأمنية والخدمية.