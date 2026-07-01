The Minister of Interior and the Minister of Narcotics Control of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, visited the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in the Riyadh region today.

He reviewed the center's departments and the technologies used to achieve coordination and integration among all security and service agencies, as well as the speed and accuracy of response to reports and the center's efforts in providing services to citizens, residents, and visitors.

It is worth mentioning that the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in the Riyadh region serves (22) provinces, in addition to the city of Riyadh, and unifies the work of (62) operations rooms in one place with a unified emergency number of (911), specializing in receiving all emergency calls related to several security and service agencies.