أعلنت وزارة الحج والعمرة مغادرة آخر دفعة من ضيوف الرحمن لموسم حج 1447هـ، وسط منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات التي سخّرتها المملكة لضيوف الرحمن منذ وصولهم إلى أراضيها وحتى مغادرتهم إلى أوطانهم عبر المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية كافة، بما مكّنهم من أداء مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة.
وأكدت الوزارة أن نجاح موسم الحج جاء بفضل الله، ثم بما حظيت به منظومة خدمة ضيوف الرحمن من دعم واهتمام من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وبالمتابعة المباشرة من وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف، إضافة إلى الجهود المستمرة من إمارتَي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، والتكامل بين مختلف الجهات الحكومية والخدمية، بما يجسد مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 وبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن في الارتقاء بجودة الخدمات وإثراء تجربة ضيوف الرحمن.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن خدماتها استمرت حتى مغادرة آخر حاج، عبر منظومة تشغيلية ورقمية وميدانية متكاملة، شملت خدمات الإرشاد، والعناية، والرقابة، والتوعية، والدعم الميداني، بما أسهم في استكمال رحلة ضيوف الرحمن بكل يسر وسهولة.
وكانت الوزارة قد بدأت استعداداتها لموسم حج 1448هـ منذ 12 ذي الحجة 1447هـ، بإعلان تسليم وثيقة الترتيبات الأولية لمكاتب شؤون الحجاج، إيذاناً بانطلاق أعمال الإعداد المبكر للموسم القادم، تلاها تنفيذ أعمال التقييم الشامل للموسم، ورصد فرص التحسين، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يعزز الجاهزية، ويرتقي بجودة الخدمات، ويواصل تطوير تجربة ضيوف الرحمن.
وشهد موسم حج 1447هـ تطوراً في منظومة الخدمات الرقمية عبر تطبيق «نسك»، الذي يضم أكثر من 130 خدمة رقمية، إذ سجل نحو 54 مليون تفاعل للحجاج، وتجاوز عدد مستخدميه خلال الموسم 1.3 مليون حاج، فيما بلغت مرات استخدام الخدمات الإسلامية فيه أكثر من 6 ملايين مرة، وتجاوز عدد الإشعارات التوعوية والإرشادية والصحية المقروءة نحو 22 مليون إشعار، كما استفاد أكثر من 518 ألف حاج من خدمة «المطوف الرقمي»، واستخدم نحو 959 ألف حاج خرائط «نسك»، فيما تجاوز عدد قراءات المحتوى الإرشادي في دليل الحج داخل التطبيق أكثر من 610 آلاف قراءة، وتجاوزت عمليات قراءة بطاقة «نسك» 9.5 مليون قراءة خلال الموسم.
وفي جانب العناية بضيوف الرحمن، قدمت مراكز «نسك عناية» أكثر من 545 ألف خدمة، فيما استقبل مركز العناية بضيوف الرحمن عبر الرقم الموحد (1966) نحو 307 آلاف مكالمة، بأكثر من 11 لغة، إلى جانب توزيع قرابة 670 ألف مادة توعوية وإرشادية، فيما استفاد أكثر من 886 ألف حاج من مبادرة «فريق السعادة» التي قدمت الدعم والإرشاد والمساندة الميدانية للحجاج طوال الموسم.
وفي إطار مبادرة «حاج بلا حقيبة»، بلغ عدد الحقائب التي تم شحنها في مرحلتَي القدوم والمغادرة ما يقارب 2.9 مليون حقيبة، بزيادة تجاوزت 106% مقارنة بموسم حج 1446هـ، منها أكثر من 1.58 مليون حقيبة في مرحلة القدوم، وأكثر من 1.31 مليون حقيبة في مرحلة المغادرة.
كما أسهمت المبادرة في تقليص مدة إنهاء إجراءات السفر في المطارات من ساعتين إلى 15 دقيقة، بما عزز كفاءة العمليات التشغيلية، ووفّر الوقت والجهد، وأثرى تجربة ضيوف الرحمن حتى مغادرتهم.
وأضافت الوزارة أنها نفذت أكثر من 105 آلاف جولة رقابية على مختلف مواقع الخدمة، أسهمت في خفض الملاحظات بنسبة 39% مقارنة بموسم الحج الماضي، بما يعكس فاعلية المنظومة الرقابية وجهود التحسين المستمر في الارتقاء بجودة الخدمات.
وأكدت وزارة الحج والعمرة أن ما تحقق خلال موسم حج 1447هـ يجسد استمرار تطوير منظومة خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، من خلال التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية، والاستثمار في التقنيات الرقمية والحلول الذكية، بما يعزز جودة الخدمات، ويحقق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ويرسخ مكانة المملكة نموذجاً عالمياً في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، لتبقى رحلة الحاج تجربة متكاملة وميسرة تبدأ من قبل لحظة الوصول وتستمر حتى المغادرة بيسر وطمأنينة.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the departure of the last batch of the guests of Allah for the Hajj season of 1447 AH, amidst a comprehensive system of services that the Kingdom has dedicated to the guests of Allah from their arrival on its lands until their departure to their homelands through all land, sea, and air ports, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.
The ministry confirmed that the success of the Hajj season was due to God's grace, and then to the support and attention that the guest service system received from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with the direct follow-up from the Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, in addition to the continuous efforts from the Emirate of Mecca and Medina, and the integration among various governmental and service entities, reflecting the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Guest of Allah Service Program in enhancing service quality and enriching the experience of the guests of Allah.
The ministry clarified that its services continued until the last pilgrim departed, through a comprehensive operational, digital, and field system, which included guidance, care, supervision, awareness, and field support services, contributing to the completion of the guests of Allah's journey with ease and simplicity.
The ministry had begun its preparations for the Hajj season of 1448 AH since the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH, announcing the delivery of the preliminary arrangements document to the Hajj Affairs Offices, signaling the start of early preparation work for the upcoming season, followed by the implementation of a comprehensive evaluation of the season, identifying improvement opportunities, and coordinating with relevant entities, enhancing readiness, improving service quality, and continuing to develop the experience of the guests of Allah.
The Hajj season of 1447 AH witnessed a development in the digital service system through the "Nusk" application, which includes more than 130 digital services, recording about 54 million interactions from pilgrims, with over 1.3 million users during the season, while the usage of Islamic services exceeded 6 million times, and the number of read awareness, guidance, and health notifications surpassed 22 million notifications. Additionally, more than 518,000 pilgrims benefited from the "Digital Mutawif" service, and about 959,000 pilgrims used the "Nusk" maps, while the number of readings of the guiding content in the Hajj guide within the application exceeded 610,000 readings, and the operations of reading the "Nusk" card surpassed 9.5 million readings during the season.
In terms of caring for the guests of Allah, the "Nusk Care" centers provided more than 545,000 services, while the Guest Care Center received approximately 307,000 calls through the unified number (1966) in more than 11 languages, in addition to distributing nearly 670,000 awareness and guidance materials, and more than 886,000 pilgrims benefited from the "Happiness Team" initiative, which provided support, guidance, and field assistance to pilgrims throughout the season.
As part of the "Hajj Without Luggage" initiative, the number of bags shipped during the arrival and departure phases reached approximately 2.9 million bags, an increase of over 106% compared to the Hajj season of 1446 AH, including more than 1.58 million bags during the arrival phase and more than 1.31 million bags during the departure phase.
The initiative also contributed to reducing the time required to complete travel procedures at airports from two hours to 15 minutes, enhancing operational efficiency, saving time and effort, and enriching the experience of the guests of Allah until their departure.
The ministry added that it conducted more than 105,000 inspection tours at various service locations, contributing to a 39% reduction in observations compared to the previous Hajj season, reflecting the effectiveness of the regulatory system and the continuous improvement efforts in enhancing service quality.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that what was achieved during the Hajj season of 1447 AH embodies the ongoing development of the guest service system, through the integration of governmental entities, investment in digital technologies and smart solutions, enhancing service quality, achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and establishing the Kingdom's position as a global model in serving the guests of Allah, ensuring that the pilgrim's journey is a comprehensive and facilitated experience that begins even before arrival and continues until departure with ease and tranquility.