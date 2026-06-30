The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the departure of the last batch of the guests of Allah for the Hajj season of 1447 AH, amidst a comprehensive system of services that the Kingdom has dedicated to the guests of Allah from their arrival on its lands until their departure to their homelands through all land, sea, and air ports, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.

The ministry confirmed that the success of the Hajj season was due to God's grace, and then to the support and attention that the guest service system received from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with the direct follow-up from the Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, in addition to the continuous efforts from the Emirate of Mecca and Medina, and the integration among various governmental and service entities, reflecting the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Guest of Allah Service Program in enhancing service quality and enriching the experience of the guests of Allah.

The ministry clarified that its services continued until the last pilgrim departed, through a comprehensive operational, digital, and field system, which included guidance, care, supervision, awareness, and field support services, contributing to the completion of the guests of Allah's journey with ease and simplicity.

The ministry had begun its preparations for the Hajj season of 1448 AH since the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH, announcing the delivery of the preliminary arrangements document to the Hajj Affairs Offices, signaling the start of early preparation work for the upcoming season, followed by the implementation of a comprehensive evaluation of the season, identifying improvement opportunities, and coordinating with relevant entities, enhancing readiness, improving service quality, and continuing to develop the experience of the guests of Allah.

The Hajj season of 1447 AH witnessed a development in the digital service system through the "Nusk" application, which includes more than 130 digital services, recording about 54 million interactions from pilgrims, with over 1.3 million users during the season, while the usage of Islamic services exceeded 6 million times, and the number of read awareness, guidance, and health notifications surpassed 22 million notifications. Additionally, more than 518,000 pilgrims benefited from the "Digital Mutawif" service, and about 959,000 pilgrims used the "Nusk" maps, while the number of readings of the guiding content in the Hajj guide within the application exceeded 610,000 readings, and the operations of reading the "Nusk" card surpassed 9.5 million readings during the season.

In terms of caring for the guests of Allah, the "Nusk Care" centers provided more than 545,000 services, while the Guest Care Center received approximately 307,000 calls through the unified number (1966) in more than 11 languages, in addition to distributing nearly 670,000 awareness and guidance materials, and more than 886,000 pilgrims benefited from the "Happiness Team" initiative, which provided support, guidance, and field assistance to pilgrims throughout the season.

As part of the "Hajj Without Luggage" initiative, the number of bags shipped during the arrival and departure phases reached approximately 2.9 million bags, an increase of over 106% compared to the Hajj season of 1446 AH, including more than 1.58 million bags during the arrival phase and more than 1.31 million bags during the departure phase.

The initiative also contributed to reducing the time required to complete travel procedures at airports from two hours to 15 minutes, enhancing operational efficiency, saving time and effort, and enriching the experience of the guests of Allah until their departure.

The ministry added that it conducted more than 105,000 inspection tours at various service locations, contributing to a 39% reduction in observations compared to the previous Hajj season, reflecting the effectiveness of the regulatory system and the continuous improvement efforts in enhancing service quality.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that what was achieved during the Hajj season of 1447 AH embodies the ongoing development of the guest service system, through the integration of governmental entities, investment in digital technologies and smart solutions, enhancing service quality, achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and establishing the Kingdom's position as a global model in serving the guests of Allah, ensuring that the pilgrim's journey is a comprehensive and facilitated experience that begins even before arrival and continues until departure with ease and tranquility.