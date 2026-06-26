The Chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airports Holding, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, chaired the closing workshop of the Supervisory Committee for coordination and organization between public and private entities and airports, attended by the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, and the CEO of Airports Holding, Raed Al-Idrisi. The purpose was to discuss the outcomes of the Hajj season 1447 and the preparations for the Hajj season 1448.

The workshop reviewed the key results of the season, performance indicators, development opportunities, and proposed initiatives, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance integration among the concerned entities and improve the readiness of the airport system to serve the guests of Allah in the upcoming seasons.

The activities of the Supervisory Committee concluded with the honoring of its members, along with the entities, partners, and national staff who contributed to the success of the Hajj and Umrah seasons 1447, in appreciation of their efforts and contributions in serving the guests of Allah and achieving high levels of readiness and operational efficiency.