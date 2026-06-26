ترأس رئيس الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني رئيس مجلس إدارة مطارات القابضة عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله الدعيلج الورشة الختامية للجنة الإشرافية للتنسيق والتنظيم بين الجهات العامة والخاصة والمطارات، بحضور نائب وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور عبدالفتاح بن سليمان مشاط، والرئيس التنفيذي لمطارات القابضة رائد الإدريسي، وذلك لمناقشة مخرجات موسم حج 1447، واستعدادات موسم حج 1448.
واستعرضت الورشة أبرز نتائج الموسم، ومؤشرات الأداء، وفرص التطوير والمبادرات المقترحة، في إطار الجهود المستمرة لتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات المعنية، والارتقاء بجاهزية منظومة المطارات لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن في المواسم القادمة.
واختُتمت أعمال اللجنة الإشرافية بتكريم أعضائها إلى جانب الجهات والشركاء والكوادر الوطنية الذين أسهموا في نجاح موسمي الحج والعمرة 1447، تقديرًا لجهودهم وإسهاماتهم في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتحقيق مستويات عالية من الجاهزية والكفاءة التشغيلية.
The Chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airports Holding, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, chaired the closing workshop of the Supervisory Committee for coordination and organization between public and private entities and airports, attended by the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, and the CEO of Airports Holding, Raed Al-Idrisi. The purpose was to discuss the outcomes of the Hajj season 1447 and the preparations for the Hajj season 1448.
The workshop reviewed the key results of the season, performance indicators, development opportunities, and proposed initiatives, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance integration among the concerned entities and improve the readiness of the airport system to serve the guests of Allah in the upcoming seasons.
The activities of the Supervisory Committee concluded with the honoring of its members, along with the entities, partners, and national staff who contributed to the success of the Hajj and Umrah seasons 1447, in appreciation of their efforts and contributions in serving the guests of Allah and achieving high levels of readiness and operational efficiency.