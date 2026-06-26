ترأس رئيس الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني رئيس مجلس إدارة مطارات القابضة عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله الدعيلج الورشة الختامية للجنة الإشرافية للتنسيق والتنظيم بين الجهات العامة والخاصة والمطارات، بحضور نائب وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور عبدالفتاح بن سليمان مشاط، والرئيس التنفيذي لمطارات القابضة رائد الإدريسي، وذلك لمناقشة مخرجات موسم حج 1447، واستعدادات موسم حج 1448.

واستعرضت الورشة أبرز نتائج الموسم، ومؤشرات الأداء، وفرص التطوير والمبادرات المقترحة، في إطار الجهود المستمرة لتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات المعنية، والارتقاء بجاهزية منظومة المطارات لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن في المواسم القادمة.

واختُتمت أعمال اللجنة الإشرافية بتكريم أعضائها إلى جانب الجهات والشركاء والكوادر الوطنية الذين أسهموا في نجاح موسمي الحج والعمرة 1447، تقديرًا لجهودهم وإسهاماتهم في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتحقيق مستويات عالية من الجاهزية والكفاءة التشغيلية.