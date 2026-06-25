As part of the new phase of the developed neighborhoods program, the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites is moving forward with developmental projects that include seven priority sites in the heart of Mecca and its surroundings, covering areas exceeding 4.4 million square meters and with investments exceeding 16.3 billion riyals.

This phase embodies a shift towards more integrated urban development, focusing on enhancing quality of life, improving the urban environment, boosting the urban landscape, and creating a more attractive environment for development and investment in Mecca.

The development project for the Southern Hindawiya neighborhood is among these projects, executed through a partnership that includes Umm Al-Qura Development and Construction Company, Mecca Construction and Development Company, and Al-Rajhi Real Estate Union; in a developmental partnership that combines real estate and execution expertise to support the urban development path in the holy capital.

The project focuses on improving the urban landscape and enhancing the efficiency of the urban environment, contributing to creating a higher quality and more efficient environment for residents and visitors.

The developed neighborhoods program plays a key role in organizing the project path and monitoring implementation, enhancing the integration of roles between the program and the developmental alliance, and supporting the alignment of activities with the targets for developing priority neighborhoods.

The development of the Southern Hindawiya neighborhood reflects a model of developmental partnerships that contribute to improving quality of life and supporting the path of sustainable urban development in Mecca.