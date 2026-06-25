ضمن المرحلة الجديدة من برنامج الأحياء المطورة، تمضي الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة في تنفيذ مشاريع تطويرية تشمل سبعة مواقع ذات أولوية في قلب مكة ومحيطها، على مساحات تتجاوز 4.4 مليون متر مربع وباستثمارات تتجاوز 16.3 مليار ريال.

وتجسد هذه المرحلة توجهًا نحو تطوير حضري أكثر تكاملًا، يركز على رفع جودة الحياة، وتحسين البيئة العمرانية، وتعزيز المشهد الحضري، وتهيئة بيئة أكثر جاذبية للتنمية والاستثمار في مكة المكرمة.

ويأتي مشروع تطوير حي الهنداوية الجنوبية ضمن هذه المشاريع، ويُنفذ عبر تحالف يجمع شركة أم القرى للتنمية والإعمار، وشركة مكة للإنشاء والتعمير، وشركة اتحاد الراجحي العقارية؛ في شراكة تطويرية تجمع الخبرات العقارية والتنفيذية لدعم مسار التنمية الحضرية في العاصمة المقدسة.

ويركز المشروع على تحسين المشهد الحضري ورفع كفاءة البيئة العمرانية، بما يسهم في تهيئة بيئة أكثر جودة وكفاءة للسكان والزوار.

ويؤدي برنامج الأحياء المطورة دورًا رئيسيًا في تنظيم مسار المشروع ومتابعة التنفيذ، بما يعزز تكامل الأدوار بين البرنامج والتحالف التطويري، ويدعم مواءمة الأعمال مع مستهدفات تطوير الأحياء ذات الأولوية.

ويعكس تطوير حي الهنداوية الجنوبية نموذجًا للشراكات التطويرية التي تسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة، ودعم مسار التنمية الحضرية المستدامة في مكة المكرمة.