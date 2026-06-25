تقدّمَتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة إلى حكومة جمهورية فنزويلا البوليفارية، وإلى ذوي ضحايا الزلزال الذي تعرّضتْ له المُدُن الساحلية الواقعة غرب العاصمة «كراكاس».

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة، أعرَبَت الرابطة عن تضامُنِها وتعاطُفِها مع الشَّعب الفنزويلي، ومع أُسَر الضحايا والمصابين والمفقودين في هذه الكارثة المؤلمة، وتمنّياتِها للمُصابين بالشِّفاء العاجِل.