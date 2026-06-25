The Muslim World League has extended its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and to the families of the victims of the earthquake that struck the coastal cities west of the capital, "Caracas".

In a statement from the General Secretariat, the League expressed its solidarity and compassion with the Venezuelan people, and with the families of the victims, the injured, and the missing in this painful disaster, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.