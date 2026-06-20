The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 1,367 cases of confiscation of prohibited items, as part of the ongoing efforts made by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) to enhance security and protect the community from various types and forms of prohibited items.

The confiscated items included 110 types of narcotics, such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 405 prohibited materials.

The customs ports also thwarted 2,669 tobacco and its derivatives, along with 161 types of cash amounts, and 6 types of weapons and their accessories.

ZATCA confirmed that it is committed to tightening customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to ensure community security and protection, in continuous cooperation and coordination with all its partners from relevant authorities.

At the same time, ZATCA called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by contacting them at the dedicated security reporting number 1910 or via email at 1910@zatca.gov.sa or the international number 009661910. The authority will receive reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System through these channels with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.