سجلت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 1,367 حالة ضبط للممنوعات، وذلك في إطار الجهود المستمرة التي تبذلها هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك (زاتكا)؛ لتعزيز الجانب الأمني وحماية المجتمع من الممنوعات بمختلف أنواعها وأشكالها.

وشملت الأصناف المضبوطة 110 أصناف من المواد المخدرة، مثل: الحشيش، والكوكايين، والهيروين، والشبو، وحبوب الكبتاجون وغيرها، إضافةً إلى 405 من المواد المحظورة.

كما شهدت المنافذ الجمركية إحباط 2,669 من التبغ ومشتقاته، إلى جانب 161 صنفاً لمبالغ مالية، و6 أصناف من الأسلحة ومستلزماتها.

وأكدت «زاتكا» أنها ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، تحقيقاً لأمن المجتمع وحمايته، وذلك بالتعاون والتنسيق المتواصل مع جميع شركائها من الجهات ذات العلاقة.

ودعت «زاتكا» في الوقت ذاته الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب؛ لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، من خلال التواصل معها على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية 1910 أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني 1910@zatca.gov.sa أو الرقم الدولي 009661910، إذ ستقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.