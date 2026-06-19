The Jeddah Municipality has identified a violating site in the "Al-Fadhilah" neighborhood in the southern part of the city, which was used to store tobacco products of unknown origin. The specialized teams destroyed 1,330 kilograms of the seized items as part of a joint campaign that is part of ongoing efforts to monitor and address violating sites and activities.

Yasser bin Siraj Baksh, the Director of Monitoring and Addressing Negative Phenomena at the municipality, explained that the direct inspection of the site revealed the existence of four internal rooms prepared for storing tobacco supplies and products in violation of regulations. He noted that the regulatory teams seized 1,330 kilograms of unknown-origin "Mu'assel," while the seized quantities were destroyed and the site was closed, with support from the Southern Sub-Municipality, and participation from the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Ministry of Commerce, field control, and the Civil Defense.



He confirmed that the municipality continues to intensify its field presence to address violating activities within residential neighborhoods through monitoring campaigns aimed at identifying irregular sites and reducing violating practices, contributing to the protection of public health, enhancing compliance with regulatory requirements, and improving the urban landscape.