لا أميل كثيرًا إلى الحديث عن نفسي، لكن بعض الأفكار لا تجد طريقها إلى التعبير إلا عبر التجربة الشخصية، لأنها المرآة الأصدق عن دواخلنا ورؤانا.

تستوقفني التفاصيل الصغيرة؛ تلك التي قد لا يلتفت إليها أحد، لكنها بالنسبة لي تختصر الإنسان كله.

لا أؤمن أن الرقي يُقاس بالمظاهر أو الألقاب والمكانة، بل بالطريقة التي تُقال بها الكلمات، بالأسلوب الذي تُمارس به أبسط التصرفات.

يأسرني كثير الاستئذان وعفّ اللسان، يلفتني نادل يقدّم الطلب بابتسامة صادقة، ويستوقفني موظف استقبال يمنحني اهتمامًا حقيقيًا، أو شخص يختار كلماته بعناية احترامًا لمشاعر الآخرين.

قد تبدو هذه أمورًا عابرة عند كثيرين وتحكمها بروتوكولات ومصالح وأنظمة، لكنها عندي تفاصيل إنسانية تصنع الفارق بين الحضور العادي والحضور الذي يترك أثرًا لا يُنسى.

لهذا كثيرًا ما أجد نفسي أسيرًا للحظات تبدو بسيطة في ظاهرها، لكنها عميقة في معناها. كلمة طيبة قد تبقى في الذاكرة لسنوات، واستقبال لطيف قد يغيّر انطباع يوم كامل، وموقف مهذب قد يرفع صاحبه في العين أكثر مما ترفعه أي إنجازات أخرى.

لكن في مقابل ذلك يؤلمني أن عالمنا أصبح أكثر انشغالًا بالنتائج وأقل اهتمامًا بالطريقة. كثيرون حولي يركّزون على ماذا يفعلون وماذا ينجزون، بينما القيمة الحقيقية تكمن أحيانًا في كيف يفعلونه، فالإنسانية لا تظهر في القرارات الكبيرة فقط، بل تتجلى في التفاصيل الدقيقة التي لا يراقبها أحد ولا تفرضها الأنظمة ولا تُلزم بها اللوائح.

ربما لهذا السبب أبدو شديد الحساسية تجاه مشاهد اللباقة والأناقة والإتيكيت واحترام مشاعر الآخرين، ليس لأنها مظاهر اجتماعية راقية فحسب، بل لأنها في جوهرها رسائل احترام صامتة. إنها اللغة الخفية التي يخبرنا بها الآخرون بمقدار تقديرهم لمن حولهم.

وفي ظني أن المجتمعات والعلاقات لا ترتقي بالأنظمة والحقوق وحدها، بل ترتقي حين تتحوّل هذه التفاصيل الصغيرة إلى ثقافة عامة، ثقافة تجعل الاحترام عادة، والذوق قيمة، والإنسانية سلوكًا يوميًا يُمارس دون ضجيج، فالود ليس ضعفًا، والتفهم ليس تنازلًا، والطيبة ليست سذاجة؛ إنها أشكال راقية من القوة، لا يملكها إلا من بلغ من النضج ما يجعله قادرًا على الانتصار لأخلاقه قبل انتصاره لنفسه.

وأخيرًا ربما كانت المشكلة أن هذا الزمن لا يمنح التفاصيل الجميلة ما تستحقه من تقدير، ولا يقابل النوايا الحسنة دائمًا بما يشبهها، ومع ذلك تبقى خيارًا شخصيًا لا يتغيّر بتغيّر الآخرين، وقيمة لا تنخفض لمجرد أن البعض لا يجيد قراءتها. وكما قال سعد بن جدلان رحمه الله:

ودنا بالطيب لكن الدهر جحاد طيب

كل ما تخلص مع الناس كنك تغشها