The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made significant progress in the auditing and accounting practices index, advancing to the ninth position globally in the 2026 Global Competitiveness Yearbook report issued by the World Competitiveness Center of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

The CEO of the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Mughamis, confirmed that the Kingdom's advancement in the auditing and accounting practices index is the result of a continuous journey of reforms and improvements witnessed in the accounting and auditing profession, which contributed to enhancing the quality of professional practices, applying international standards, and reinforcing the role of the profession in increasing the transparency and reliability of financial information.

He explained that the Kingdom's move from the 22nd to the 9th position in 2026 reflects the ongoing development of the professional and regulatory system in the Kingdom and the rising quality of auditing and accounting practices in the business sector.

Al-Mughamis pointed out that the Saudi accounting sector has worked over the past ten years on extensive development paths in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which included adopting international accounting and auditing standards, developing regulatory and professional frameworks, enhancing performance quality programs, improving the qualifications of professional staff, and expanding digital services, contributing to building a more reliable system that supports financial disclosure and increases trust in financial statements and reports.

It is noteworthy that the Kingdom advanced to the thirteenth position globally in the overall ranking of the 2026 Global Competitiveness Yearbook and ranked third among the G20 countries, confirming the success of the economic and developmental transformation led by Vision 2030 and the integration of national efforts aimed at building a prosperous and sustainable economy with a competitive position at the global level.