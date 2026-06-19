أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن عبدالله بن حميد، المسلمين بتقوى الله عز وجل، محذرًا من الاغترار بالأماني والآمال، وأن كل حي على وشك الرحيل والانتقال، وأن الإنسان لا يبقى له بعد موته إلا ما قدمه من عمل صالح، قال الله تعالى: ﴿فَكَيْفَ إِذَا جَمَعْنَاهُمْ لِيَوْمٍ لَّا رَيْبَ فِيهِ وَوُفِّيَتْ كُلُّ نَفْسٍ مَّا كَسَبَتْ وَهُمْ لَا يُظْلَمُونَ﴾.

وأوضح خلال خطبة الجمعة بالمسجد الحرام أن الأوقات تمضي سريعًا، والأعمار تنقضي شيئًا فشيئًا، وأن الأجل إذا حل لا يمكن استدراك ما فات، قال تعالى: ﴿يَوْمَ تَجِدُ كُلُّ نَفْسٍ مَّا عَمِلَتْ مِنْ خَيْرٍ مُّحْضَرًا وَمَا عَمِلَتْ مِن سُوءٍ تَوَدُّ لَوْ أَنَّ بَيْنَهَا وَبَيْنَهُ أَمَدًا بَعِيدًا ۗ وَيُحَذِّرُكُمُ اللَّهُ نَفْسَهُ ۗ وَاللَّهُ رَءُوفٌ بِالْعِبَادِ﴾، مبينًا أن السعيد من استودع عمره صالح عمله، والشقي من شهد عليه سوء مقاله، وأن العبد لا يصحبه إلى قبره إلا ما عمل وما جنى.

وأشار إلى أن المسلمين يستقبلون عامًا هجريًا جديدًا، داعيًا إلى اغتنام هذه المناسبة في مراجعة النفس وتجديد التوبة والإنابة إلى الله، وسؤاله سبحانه أن يبارك في الأعمار والأعمال والأرزاق والذريات، وأن يفتح لعباده أبواب الرحمة والإجابة، مفيدًا بأن مفاوز الدنيا تقطع بالأقدام، أما مفاوز الآخرة فتقطع بالقلوب، وأن أحب القلوب إلى الله القلب الذي تمكنت منه الذلة لربه والانكسار لمولاه، قال تعالى: ﴿أَمَّنْ هُوَ قَانِتٌ آنَاءَ اللَّيْلِ سَاجِدًا وَقَائِمًا يَحْذَرُ الْآخِرَةَ وَيَرْجُو رَحْمَةَ رَبِّهِ﴾.

وأكد الدكتور بن حميد أن الافتقار إلى الله من أعظم مقامات العبودية، وأن صدق الافتقار يتحقق حين يتأمل العبد ضعفه وفقره ومسكنته وحاجته وعجزه وتقصيره، ثم يرفع ذلك كله إلى الله سبحانه، وأنه على قدر افتقار العبد إلى ربه يكون توفيقه ورزقه وغناه وسعادته.


وأردف قائلًا «إن حقيقة الافتقار تتمثل في علم العبد ويقينه الجازم بأنه لا غنى له عن ربه طرفة عين، وأن الله سبحانه هو الكافي والمؤيد والنصير، فلا حيلة للعبد ولا قوة ولا استطاعة إلا بإذن الله ومشيئته وقدرته وتيسيره وإعانته»، مضيفًا أن المفتقر إلى الله يلازم الدعاء والتضرع وسؤال الله ألا يكله إلى نفسه طرفة عين.

وبين أن العبد كلما كان لربه أذل ولمولاه أفقر كان إليه أقرب وبه أعز وله أحب، وأن العلم بالله يزيد صاحبه خشية وخوفًا منه، مستشهدًا بقول الفضيل بن عياض رحمه الله: «أعلم الناس بالله أخوفهم منه»، وقوله: «رهبة العبد من الله على قدر علمه به».

وأكد الشيخ صالح بن حميد أن الخوف من الله يدفع إلى الحرص والجد والإقبال على الطاعة، قال النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم: «من خاف أدلج، ومن أدلج بلغ المنزل»، وأن من الحكم الجامعة في هذا الباب أن «إذا صح الافتقار إلى الله صح الاستغناء به، وإذا صح الاستغناء به صح الافتقار إليه»، وأن الدعاء والاستعانة والتوكل والمراقبة والتذلل والرغبة والإنابة والخوف والحب ومداومة الذكر والاستغفار وخشية الله في السر والعلن وتعظيم أوامره ونواهيه من أعظم ما يرفع العبد إلى مقام الافتقار إلى الله.

وشدد على أن الافتقار إلى الله سبب للغنى والرحمة والفضل والمدد، وأن السعادة الحقيقية والفوز الكبير يتحققان بكمال الذل لله تعالى والافتقار إليه، وأن العبد بين يدي ربه موقفان: موقف بين يديه في الصلاة، وموقف بين يديه يوم يلقاه، وأن من قام بحق الموقف الأول هان عليه الموقف الثاني، وأن العبد يتقلب بين أحكام الأوامر وأحكام النوازل، وعلى قدر قيامه بالأوامر يكون لطف الله به عند حلول النوازل، وأن صحة الافتقار إلى الله تصفي العبادة، وتقطع عن القلب الهموم، وتجعل صاحبه يجد لذة الطاعة وحلاوة القرب من الله.

وقال: «إن أسر القلب أعظم من أسر البدن، وأن استعباد القلب أشد من استعباد الجسد، وإن أعظم الناس ضلالًا وخسرانًا من تعلق قلبه بغير الله، قال تعالى: ﴿أَفَرَأَيْتَ مَنِ اتَّخَذَ إِلَٰهَهُ هَوَاهُ﴾، وقال النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم:»تعس عبد الدينار، تعس عبد الدرهم«، موضحًا أن أعظم الإضاعات إضاعة القلب وإضاعة الوقت، فإضاعة القلب تكون بإيثار الدنيا على الآخرة، وإضاعة الوقت بطول الأمل، وأن الفساد يكون باتباع الهوى وطول الأمل، فيما يكون الصلاح باتباع الهدى والاستعداد للقاء الله، وأن عدم الافتقار إلى الله يقود إلى الاستكبار، وأن العوائق التي تحول بين العبد وبين ربه ثلاثة: الشرك والبدعة والمعصية، وأن الشرك يزول بالتوحيد، والبدعة تزول بلزوم السنة، والمعصية تزول بالتوبة النصوح».

ودعا إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام المسلمين إلى استقبال العام الهجري الجديد بالتوبة والعمل الصالح، مؤكدًا أن الأيام مقادير الآجال ومواقيت الأعمال، وأن عمل المؤمن لا ينقضي حتى يأتيه أجله، قال تعالى: ﴿وَاعْبُدْ رَبَّكَ حَتَّى يَأْتِيَكَ الْيَقِينُ﴾، وأن ما من ساعة من ساعات العمر إلا ولله فيها وظيفة من وظائف الطاعات، وأن العبد يتقرب إلى ربه بين راجٍ وخائف.

وحث على صيام يوم عاشوراء، مستشهدًا بما رواه أنس رضي الله عنه أن رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم قال: «صيام يوم عاشوراء أحتسب على الله أن يكفر السنة التي قبلها»، وذكر ما جاء عن ابن عباس رضي الله عنهما مرفوعًا: «خالفوا اليهود صوموا يومًا قبله أو يومًا بعده»، مشيرًا إلى قوله صلى الله عليه وسلم: «لئن بقيت إلى قابل لأصومن التاسع مع العاشر».


كما أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور خالد المهنا، المسلمين بتقوى الله تعالى، وطاعة المولى الكريم للفوز بالمغفرة والأجر العظيم، قال تعالى: (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَقُولُوا قَوْلًا سَدِيدًا يُصْلِحْ لَكُمْ أَعْمَالَكُمْ وَيَغْفِرْ لَكُمْ ذُنُوبَكُمْ ۗ وَمَن يُطِعِ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ فَقَدْ فَازَ فَوْزًا عَظِيمًا).

وقال: المساجد بيوت الله في أرضه، وأحب البقاع إليه سبحانه، قال صلى الله عليه وسلم: «أحب البقاع إلى الله مساجدها، وأبغضها إليه أسواقها»، أمر الله ببنائها وصونها لتكون مواضع ذكره وتسبيحه وتعظيمه، فقال جل شأنه: ﴿فِي بُيُوتٍ أَذِنَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تُرْفَعَ وَيُذْكَرَ فِيهَا اسْمُهُ يُسَبِّحُ لَهُ فِيهَا بِالْغُدُوِّ وَالْآصَالِ رِجَالٌ لَا تُلْهِيهِمْ تِجَارَةٌ وَلَا بَيْعٌ عَنْ ذِكْرِ اللَّهِ وَإِقَامِ الصَّلَاةِ وَإِيتَاءِ الزَّكَوٰة يَخَافُونَ يَوْمًا تَتَقَلَّبُ فِيهِ الْقُلُوبُ وَالْأَبْصَارُ لِيَجْزِيَهُمُ اللَّهُ أَحْسَنَ مَا عَمِلُوا وَيَزِيدَهُمْ مِنْ فَضْلِهِ ۗ وَاللَّهُ يَرْزُقُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍ﴾، يعمرها رجال يتعاهدونها خمس مرات في يومهم وليلتهم ليقيموا فرائض الله عليهم، شهد الله لروادها بالإيمان، فلا يتعاهدها إلا مؤمن يذكر الآخرة ويرجو رحمة ربه.

وبين أن المسلم يشتاق إليها، ويبهج فؤاده لها كلما استحضر الوعد الكريم الذي بشّر به رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم عُمّارها بقوله: «من غدا إلى المسجد أو راح، أعدّ الله له في الجنة نُزُلًا كلما غدا أو راح»، يعمرها المسلم بذكر ربه، وتلاوة كتابه، وأداء فرائضه، ويستكثر فيها من النوافل، ويتعلم العلوم الشرعية الفواضل، فلذلك بُنيت مرفوعة عن القيل والقال، مصونة عن اللغو واللهو والسؤال.


وقال: الساعي إلى المساجد هو بين درجة ترفعه، وخطيئة تحط عنه، وملائكة تصلي عليه وتستغفر له، والماكث فيها ينتظر الصلاة، له مثل أجر الصائم المصلي، كما قد دل على هذه الفضائل العظيمة قول الصادق المصدوق صلى الله عليه وسلم: «صلاة الرجل في الجماعة تضعف على صلاته في بيته وفي سوقه خمسًا وعشرين ضعفًا، وذلك أنه إذا توضأ فأحسن الوضوء، ثم خرج إلى المسجد، لا يخرجه إلا الصلاة، لم يخط خطوة إلا رفعت له بها درجة، وحط عنه بها خطيئة، فإذا صلى لم تزل الملائكة تصلي عليه، ما دام في مصلاه: اللهم صلِّ عليه، اللهم ارحمه، ولا يزال أحدكم في صلاة ما انتظر الصلاة».

وأوضح أنه لمكانة المساجد في الإسلام وحبّة الله لها وتعظيمه إياها، تولى رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم بيده الكريمة بناء مسجده الشريف، وأعانه عليه أصحابه، وبناء قبل ذلك مسجد قباء، ورغّب في بناء المساجد لما وعد الله على ذلك من حسن الثواب وعظيم الجزاء، فالمساجد مستراح الصالحين، وملتقى المؤمنين، مبينًا أنه في المساجد يتحقق مقصد عظيم من مقاصد الإسلام، ألا وهو تحقيق أخوة الإيمان، فيلتقي المسلم أخاه في المسجد بالبشر، فيلقي عليه السلام، ليسود التعاطف والتراحم والوئام، ويتفقد بعضهم أحوال بعض، ويتعاونون على البر والتقوى، ويتواصون بالحق والصبر عليه، فذلك من أعظم مقاصد عمارتها، وأجل أسباب بنائها.

وختم إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور خالد المهنا بالقول إن المساجد بيوت الله، لم تُبنَ إلا لإقامة ذكره، الأدب فيها واجب، لأنه من الأدب مع الله، فمن قام فيها فلا يقول إلا خيرًا، ولا يعمل إلا صالحًا، لا يراد فيها إلا عمل الآخرة، وتجتنب فيها جميع أمور الدنيا من بيع وشراء، كما ثبت بذلك النهي عن سيد المرسلين، وتجتنب فيها الحديث عن وجوه المكاسب والمعايش، فضلًا عن الخوض في أعراض الناس والوقيعة فيهم، ورفع الأصوات والضحك والصخب والجدال، والتوسع في السؤال عن الأحوال، ونحو ذلك من أحاديث عامة الناس.