احتفت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني، بتخريج (40) مجندة من الدورة التأهيلية لأعمال الدفاع المدني والسلامة والحماية من الحريق، وذلك بحضور المدير العام للدفاع المدني اللواء الدكتور حمود بن سليمان الفرج، بمقر المديرية في مدينة الرياض.
وتلقت المجندات التدريبات والمعارف والمهارات الأساسية لأعمال القطاع التي تعزز قدراتهن العلمية والعملية في مجالات السلامة والوقاية من المخاطر، دعمًا لمنظومة الحماية والسلامة ورفع مستوى الجاهزية.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense celebrated the graduation of (40) female recruits from the preparatory course for civil defense, safety, and fire protection, in the presence of the Director General of Civil Defense, Major General Dr. Hamoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj, at the directorate's headquarters in Riyadh.
The recruits received training, knowledge, and essential skills related to the sector's work, which enhance their scientific and practical capabilities in the fields of safety and risk prevention, supporting the protection and safety system and raising the level of readiness.