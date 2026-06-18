The General Directorate of Civil Defense celebrated the graduation of (40) female recruits from the preparatory course for civil defense, safety, and fire protection, in the presence of the Director General of Civil Defense, Major General Dr. Hamoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj, at the directorate's headquarters in Riyadh.

The recruits received training, knowledge, and essential skills related to the sector's work, which enhance their scientific and practical capabilities in the fields of safety and risk prevention, supporting the protection and safety system and raising the level of readiness.