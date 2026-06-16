The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Advisor Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the Cabinet's approval of the Entertainment Activities and Supporting Activities System, which aims to organize and develop entertainment activities in the Kingdom and enhance their quality.

Al Sheikh stated: "I am pleased to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince on the occasion of the Cabinet's approval of the Entertainment Activities and Supporting Activities System, which comes as a continuation of the significant support that the leadership provides to the entertainment sector as an important contributor to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030."

He added: "This system represents a qualitative leap in the journey of developing the sector, as it aims to organize and develop entertainment activities in the Kingdom, elevate all its elements, components, and capabilities, thereby contributing to supporting the entertainment sector and enhancing its governance. This system also affirms the ambitious vision towards sustainable development to actively contribute to improving the quality of life."