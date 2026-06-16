رفع رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ، الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة صدور موافقة مجلس الوزراء على نظام الأنشطة الترفيهية والأنشطة المساندة لها، الذي يهدف إلى تنظيم نشاط الترفيه في المملكة وتطويره، ورفع مستوى جودته.

وقال آل الشيخ: يسرني أن أرفع لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده خالص الشكر والتقدير بمناسبة صدور موافقة مجلس الوزراء على نظام الأنشطة الترفيهية والأنشطة المساندة لها، الذي يأتي امتداداً للدعم الكبير الذي توليه القيادة لقطاع الترفيه بوصفه رافداً مهماً لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأضاف آل الشيخ: يجسد هذا النظام نقلة نوعية في مسيرة تطوير القطاع، إذ يهدف إلى تنظيم نشاط الترفيه في المملكة وتطويره، والارتقاء بجميع عناصره ومقوماته وإمكاناته، بما يسهم في دعم القطاع الترفيهي وتعزيز حوكمته، كما يؤكد هذا النظام الرؤية الطموحة نحو استدامة التنمية للمساهمة الفاعلة في رفع جودة الحياة.