رفع رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ، الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة صدور موافقة مجلس الوزراء على نظام الأنشطة الترفيهية والأنشطة المساندة لها، الذي يهدف إلى تنظيم نشاط الترفيه في المملكة وتطويره، ورفع مستوى جودته.
وقال آل الشيخ: يسرني أن أرفع لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده خالص الشكر والتقدير بمناسبة صدور موافقة مجلس الوزراء على نظام الأنشطة الترفيهية والأنشطة المساندة لها، الذي يأتي امتداداً للدعم الكبير الذي توليه القيادة لقطاع الترفيه بوصفه رافداً مهماً لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وأضاف آل الشيخ: يجسد هذا النظام نقلة نوعية في مسيرة تطوير القطاع، إذ يهدف إلى تنظيم نشاط الترفيه في المملكة وتطويره، والارتقاء بجميع عناصره ومقوماته وإمكاناته، بما يسهم في دعم القطاع الترفيهي وتعزيز حوكمته، كما يؤكد هذا النظام الرؤية الطموحة نحو استدامة التنمية للمساهمة الفاعلة في رفع جودة الحياة.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Advisor Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the Cabinet's approval of the Entertainment Activities and Supporting Activities System, which aims to organize and develop entertainment activities in the Kingdom and enhance their quality.
Al Sheikh stated: "I am pleased to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince on the occasion of the Cabinet's approval of the Entertainment Activities and Supporting Activities System, which comes as a continuation of the significant support that the leadership provides to the entertainment sector as an important contributor to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030."
He added: "This system represents a qualitative leap in the journey of developing the sector, as it aims to organize and develop entertainment activities in the Kingdom, elevate all its elements, components, and capabilities, thereby contributing to supporting the entertainment sector and enhancing its governance. This system also affirms the ambitious vision towards sustainable development to actively contribute to improving the quality of life."