The Public Prosecution Council held its session today (Tuesday), June 16, 2026, chaired by the Attorney General and President of the Public Prosecution Council, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, at the main headquarters of the Public Prosecution in Riyadh. The council discussed a number of topics listed on its agenda and made the necessary decisions in line with the efforts of the Public Prosecution to develop the work system and enhance institutional performance efficiency.

The council approved a number of organizational and developmental decisions, including the approval to transfer 606 members of the Public Prosecution according to the requirements of work and the public interest, and the approval to promote and assign several members of the Public Prosecution.

The council approved the resignation rules for members of the Public Prosecution, as well as the rules for delegation and scholarship, in addition to agreeing to count the promotion of members of the Public Prosecution starting from the date of entitlement to the promotion at the same rank, which enhances job stability and keeps pace with the continuous development of the human resources system.

The decisions included the distribution of members of the Public Prosecution among the regional and provincial prosecution departments, which improves the distribution of competencies and enhances operational readiness in various entities affiliated with the Public Prosecution.

The council emphasized the importance of continuing to develop procedures and raising the level of integration between units and specialized works, which contributes to enhancing performance efficiency and achieving the strategic goals of the Public Prosecution.