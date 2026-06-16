عقد مجلس النيابة العامة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، 16 يونيو 2026م، جلسته برئاسة النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف، وذلك في المقر الرئيس للنيابة العامة بمدينة الرياض. وناقش المجلس عدداً من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، واتخذ حيالها القرارات اللازمة، في إطار جهود النيابة العامة الرامية إلى تطوير منظومة العمل ورفع كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي.

وأقر المجلس عدداً من القرارات التنظيمية والتطويرية، شملت الموافقة على نقل 606 من أعضاء النيابة العامة وفقاً لمقتضيات العمل ومتطلبات المصلحة العامة، والموافقة على ترقية وندب عدد من أعضاء النيابة العامة.

وأقر قواعد الاستقالة لأعضاء النيابة العامة، وقواعد الإيفاد والابتعاث، إلى جانب الموافقة على احتساب ترقية أعضاء النيابة العامة ابتداءً من تاريخ استحقاق الترقية على المرتبة ذاتها، بما يعزز الاستقرار الوظيفي، ويواكب التطوير المستمر لمنظومة الموارد البشرية.

وشملت القرارات توزيع أعضاء النيابة العامة بين دوائر نيابات المناطق والمحافظات التابعة لها، بما يحسّن توزيع الكفاءات وتعزيز الجاهزية التشغيلية في مختلف الجهات التابعة للنيابة العامة.

وأكد المجلس أهمية مواصلة تطوير الإجراءات، ورفع مستوى التكامل بين الوحدات والأعمال التخصصية، بما يسهم في تعزيز كفاءة الأداء، وتحقيق الأهداف الإستراتيجية للنيابة العامة.