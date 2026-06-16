The General Administration of Mujahideen in the Jazan region apprehended a resident of Afghan nationality for transporting in a vehicle driven by 4 violators of the border security system of Yemeni nationality. They were stopped, and legal actions were taken against them, with the violators referred to the competent authority, and those who transported them to the Public Prosecution.

The spokesperson for the General Administration of Mujahideen confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of the border security system into the Kingdom, or transports them within it, or provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to (15) years in prison, a fine of up to one million riyals, and the confiscation of the means of transport and accommodation used for shelter, in addition to being publicly named.

He clarified that this crime is considered one of the major offenses that warrant detention and is detrimental to honor and trust. He urged reporting violators of residence, labor, and border security regulations at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in other regions of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.