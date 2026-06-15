تلقّى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفيّاً من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية أيمن الصفدي.
واستعرض الوزيران خلال الاتصال المستجدات في المنطقة، وبحثا عدداً من الموضوعات التي تهم البلدين.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.
During the call, the two ministers reviewed the latest developments in the region and discussed a number of topics of mutual interest to both countries.