تلقّى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفيّاً من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية أيمن الصفدي.

واستعرض الوزيران خلال الاتصال المستجدات في المنطقة، وبحثا عدداً من الموضوعات التي تهم البلدين.