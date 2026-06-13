The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 845 cases of seizures of prohibited items, as part of the ongoing efforts made by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" to enhance security and protect the community from various types and forms of prohibited items.

The seized items included 89 types of narcotics, such as hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 424 prohibited materials and 1,620 types of tobacco and its derivatives.

ZATCA confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to ensure community security and protection, in cooperation and continuous coordination with all its partners from relevant authorities.

At the same time, ZATCA called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by contacting them at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) or the international number (009661910), as the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System through these channels with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.