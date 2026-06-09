رأس أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بمقر الإمارة اليوم، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي اجتماع المحافظين لعام 1447.

وأكد أمير منطقة جازان في بداية الاجتماع أهمية دور المحافظين في متابعة المشروعات التنموية، والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين، مشدداً على سرعة الإنجاز وتذليل التحديات، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية والمحافظات؛ بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الأداء، وتحقيق المستهدفات التنموية، وتلبية حاجات المواطنين والمقيمين.

وأعرب وكيل إمارة منطقة جازان وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي، عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة، ونائبه، على ما يوليانه من اهتمام ومتابعة مستمرة لشؤون المنطقة ومحافظاتها، وما يقدمانه من دعم وتوجيه أسهم في تعزيز كفاءة العمل الحكومي، والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين.

وأكد أن توجيهات أمير المنطقة أسهمت في دعم أعمال المحافظات وتمكينها من أداء مهماتها بكفاءة، إلى جانب متابعة المشروعات التنموية وحاجات المحافظات؛ بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الخدمات، وتحقيق مستهدفات التنمية.

عقب ذلك، استعرض أمين عام مجلس المنطقة عبدالعزيز بن محمد الطيار أبرز التوصيات التنموية الصادرة عن المجلس، وما تم بشأنها من إجراءات ومتابعات، إلى جانب عدد من الموضوعات ذات الصلة بالتنمية والخدمات في محافظات المنطقة.

وشهد الاجتماع مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول الأعمال، واتخاذ التوصيات اللازمة حيالها.