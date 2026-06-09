The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, chaired a meeting of the governors for the year 1447 today at the emirate's headquarters, with the attendance of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jalawi.

The Governor of Jazan Region emphasized at the beginning of the meeting the importance of the role of governors in following up on developmental projects and improving the level of services provided to citizens and residents. He stressed the need for swift execution, overcoming challenges, and enhancing integration between government entities and provinces; in a way that contributes to improving performance efficiency, achieving developmental targets, and meeting the needs of citizens and residents.

The Deputy Emir of Jazan Region, Walid bin Sultan Al-Sunaai, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the region and his deputy for their continuous attention and follow-up on the affairs of the region and its provinces, as well as for the support and guidance they provide, which has contributed to enhancing the efficiency of government work and improving the level of services provided to citizens and residents.

He confirmed that the directives of the Emir of the region have supported the work of the provinces and enabled them to perform their tasks efficiently, in addition to following up on developmental projects and the needs of the provinces; which contributes to raising the level of services and achieving developmental targets.

Following that, the Secretary-General of the Regional Council, Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Tayyar, reviewed the most important developmental recommendations issued by the council, along with the actions and follow-ups taken regarding them, as well as several topics related to development and services in the region's provinces.

The meeting witnessed discussions on several topics listed on the agenda and the necessary recommendations were made regarding them.