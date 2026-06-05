خطيب المسجد الحرام: من أعظم أسباب الثبات دعاء الله وسؤاله الثبات على دينه حتى الممات

The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Yasser bin Rashid Al-Dosari, advised Muslims to fear Allah and to be mindful of Him in secret and in private, and to be among those who fear the position of their Lord and restrain their souls from desires, and to take provisions, for the best provision is piety.

He said in his sermon today at the Grand Mosque: “Pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, guests of the Most Merciful, a season of the greatest seasons has passed, and the days of Hajj have come to an end with all their benefits and gains. O you who responded to the call, congratulations on this selection, for you have come from distant lands and remote cities, and you have come to Allah in groups after groups, standing at His door in crowds upon crowds, honoring the sacred things and the rituals, and uttering the oneness of Allah in the sacred sites. Congratulations to you for the completion.”



He added, saying: “The hallmark of accepted Hajj and the sign of satisfaction and acceptance is the perseverance in obeying Allah and steadfastness upon it. Therefore, steadfastness upon the religion of Allah is a demand of the people of faith and a necessity for the righteous. It is the strong fortress, the solid pillar, the steadfast rock in the face of storms, and the lofty mountain against the raging floods. Through it, the innate nature is protected from deviation, minds are saved from drifting, and hearts are preserved from fluctuation and distraction.”

He clarified that steadfastness upon the religion is Allah's command to His Prophet, His chosen one, His Messenger, and His selected one. The steadfast ones have been truthful, so they remained firm and upright, and they did not deviate, thus they deserved, by Allah's grace, that angels descend upon them with glad tidings at the time of death, to drive away fear and sadness from them, and to give them glad tidings of the great victory and the honorable abode in the Gardens of Delight. He pointed out that there are reasons for steadfastness, and whoever acts upon them will attain, by Allah's permission, his desire and achieve his goal. So may Allah keep him steadfast upon guidance and protect him from deviation and destruction, emphasizing that the greatest of those reasons is the realization of oneness, seeking refuge in Allah, and relying upon Him, then holding fast to the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Prophet – peace be upon him – through study, understanding, knowledge, and action.

Sheikh Yasser Al-Dosari indicated that one of the pillars of steadfastness upon the religion of Allah is adhering to the methodology of the righteous predecessors and their understanding. He pointed out that one of the greatest doors to steadfastness is to pray to Allah and ask Him for steadfastness upon His religion until death, and that among the aids to steadfastness is the constant remembrance of Allah, as well as keeping the company of righteous friends, abandoning sins and misdeeds, and distancing oneself from transgressions and wrongdoings.

He said: “So be steadfast, O servants of Allah, how beautiful is obedience when followed by obedience, and how lovely is a good deed when followed by another good deed. And how regrettable is the person who undoes what he has established and destroys what he has built. Pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, guests of the Most Merciful: May Allah accept your Hajj and your efforts, and may Allah return upon us and upon you these blessed seasons for many years and long times to come. May Allah reward our leaders for the Two Holy Mosques and for those who come to them from pilgrims, worshippers, and visitors with the best reward, and may He make their efforts appreciated, and grant them abundant rewards, and bless them with generous gifts and great rewards.”

The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque pointed out that what brings joy to the heart, instills pride and honor, and deserves praise and gratitude, is the great and commendable efforts made by the wise leadership in this blessed state; their remarkable works have resulted, by Allah's grace, in tremendous success for this year's Hajj season, in a series of consecutive successes for Hajj seasons year after year. May Allah continue to bestow this great honor upon our blessed country.





Similarly, the Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Salah bin Muhammad Al-Budair, advised Muslims to fear Allah and to be upright in His commands and to refrain from prohibitions and immoralities. Allah, the Exalted, said: (O you who have believed, fear Allah as He should be feared and do not die except as Muslims).

He warned the pilgrims as they prepare to return to their homelands against returning to prohibitions, as Allah, the Exalted, said: (And do not be like she who untwisted her spun thread after it was strong, into pieces), explaining that they have opened a blank page in their lives, so how good is the good deed that follows another good deed, and how ugly is the bad deed after a good deed. Let the Hajj be a barrier against places of destruction and pitfalls of ruin, and let it be a motivation for more good deeds and righteous actions. When Al-Hasan was asked what is the accepted Hajj? He said: It is to return as a renouncer of this world, desiring the Hereafter.

He clarified that the beauty of Hajj is that the pilgrim returns to his family and homeland with good character and sound mind, and that the rituals of Hajj remind that worship is a right for Allah and should not be directed to anyone else.



And the Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque explained to the visitors of the city its virtue and blessing. In a narration from Abu Huraira – may Allah be pleased with him – the Messenger of Allah – peace be upon him – said: (O Allah, indeed Ibrahim is Your servant, Your friend, and Your Prophet, and I am Your servant and Your Prophet. He called You for Mecca, and I call You for Medina with what he called You for Mecca and with something similar to it), pointing out the necessity of knowing its rights and status, respecting its sanctity, and behaving in it with the best manners. From Ibn Umar – may Allah be pleased with him – the Prophet – peace be upon him – said: (A prayer in this mosque of mine is better than a thousand prayers in any other mosque except for the Sacred Mosque).

He concluded by reminding that the door of repentance is open for those who are preoccupied with the distractions of this world. Allah, the Exalted, said: (Say, O My servants who have believed, do not despair of the mercy of Allah. Indeed, Allah forgives all sins. Indeed, it is He who is the Forgiving, the Merciful).