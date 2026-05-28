On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held today the annual reception for Their Excellencies and Heads of State, senior Islamic figures, guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, guests of government entities, and heads of delegations and offices of Hajj affairs who performed the Hajj pilgrimage this year, led by the President of the Republic of Albania, President Byram Begaj, the President of the Republic of Chad, President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, the Vice President of the Republic of Turkey, Cevdet Yılmaz, the Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mostafa Madbouly, the Vice President of the Republic of Maldives, Hussain Mohamed Latheef, the Prime Minister of Mauritania, Mokhtar Ould Dahi, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea, Amadou Oury Bah.

The reception ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

The Crown Prince delivered a speech on this occasion, the text of which is as follows:

Your Excellencies and Highnesses

My brothers and sisters, pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah

Esteemed attendees

Peace be upon you and the mercy of Allah and His blessings

On behalf of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may Allah protect him - it is our pleasure to welcome you and congratulate you and all Muslims on the blessed Eid al-Adha, asking Allah to bring it back to the Islamic nation with goodness and peace.

Allah has honored the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the care of the Two Holy Mosques and the sacred sites and the service of those who visit them, affirming that we will continue, with Allah's help and guidance, the blessed efforts made by the kings of the Kingdom, since the time of King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may Allah have mercy on him - in fulfilling this great duty.

In conclusion, we ask Allah to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims and their good deeds, to return them to their homelands safely, and to preserve our countries and grant us security and prosperity.

Happy Eid to you all

And peace be upon you and the mercy of Allah and His blessings

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Chairman of the Guests of Rahman Service Program Committee, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, delivered a speech addressing the efforts and preparations that began on the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah last year under the supervision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, with direct support and follow-up from the Crown Prince, in a manner that reflects the Kingdom's steadfast care for the Guests of Rahman, stemming from its mission to serve them and care for their spiritual journey.

He pointed out that under the supervision of the Supreme Hajj Committee, chaired and monitored by the Hajj Projects Management Office, which includes more than 60 government entities, performance was unified, and efforts were integrated, where in the field of service development, direct contracting for Hajj affairs offices was opened in a competitive environment among qualified national companies, and contracts for more than one million pilgrims in the sacred sites were completed more than six months before the start of the season, in a historic achievement that reflects high readiness and early preparation to serve the Guests of Rahman.

He touched on the security aspect, for the campaign "No Hajj Without a Permit," which came to establish discipline and facilitate crowd management in a safe environment, enhancing flow and improving organizational efficiency, noting that in the energy sector, the electrical networks were fully automated and the distribution stations were connected to a fiber optic network with lengths exceeding 70 kilometers, in addition to the implementation of an electrical power conversion station in Mina (7) with a capacity of 134 megavolts, and the implementation of projects to enhance and replace electrical distribution networks with total lengths exceeding 130 kilometers.

In the water system, he clarified that more than 8 million cubic meters of water were provided in Mecca and the sacred sites, while in the transportation sector, more than 173,000 flights were received from 366 destinations around the world, and more than 5,300 trips of the Haramain train were operated, along with more than 2,000 trips of the Mashair train, with the participation of more than 24,000 transport buses. In the health sector, the clinical capacity exceeded twenty thousand beds, including 3,800 beds in the sacred sites, staffed by more than 52,000 qualified health personnel, in addition to the application of the health capability certificate.

He addressed the infrastructure area, where the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the sacred sites implemented more than 25 development projects, while in the digital transformation track, the "Nusk" application was developed to provide more than 130 digital services, facilitating the pilgrim's journey from their country until the completion of the rituals, while the electronic track enhanced the efficiency of procedures related to pilgrim services, through organizing contracts and issuing visas, in addition to employing monitoring and surveillance systems and benefiting from data analysis and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Al-Rabiah affirmed that the Ministry of Media contributed to raising the awareness of pilgrims and covering the Hajj rituals and broadcasting them worldwide, while the Ministry of Tourism contributed to securing and developing accommodations in Mecca and Medina, alongside the efforts of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs through developing municipal services and infrastructure in Mecca and Medina, as well as other relevant entities, in addition to the private and non-profit sectors; in a unified system working to serve the Guests of Rahman.

Following that, a speech was delivered by the Muslim World League, presented by the President of the Supreme Islamic Council of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, member of the Islamic Fiqh Academy of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr. Mabrouk Zaid Al-Khayr, in which he affirmed that Hajj is a noble pillar of worship, which has reached great numbers in this era, necessitating the provision of all means to perform this ritual in comfort and tranquility, thus the facilitation and empowerment to serve the Two Holy Mosques, a honor carried by competence and merit.

He said: "The benefits of Hajj are immense, foremost among them - after performing the obligation - is strengthening the bond of the Islamic nation in its affection, compassion, and solidarity, as they are in this great scene closer to each other than to others, where there is unity in the ritual, the stance, the call, and the goal, and people have not seen (despite their diverse sects and beliefs) a gathering like that of the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, since Allah made Hajj obligatory until our day."

He asked Allah to reward the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince with the best reward for their efforts and sound work and development in all that is new to serve the Guests of Rahman and to care for the pilgrims of the Sacred House.

Following that was a speech by the heads of Hajj affairs offices delivered by the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Integration, and Family responsible for social integration in the Kingdom of Morocco, Abdel Jabbar Al-Rashidi, in which he expressed deep appreciation and gratitude for the great and continuous efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in serving Islam and Muslims, caring for the Two Holy Mosques, and serving the Guests of Rahman, until the Hajj experience has become a global model in organization, management, and care.

He also expressed thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince for what they have witnessed of inspiring leadership and ambitious vision that contributed to the development of the Hajj and Umrah system and the elevation of services provided to pilgrims to unprecedented levels within the objectives of Vision 2030, reflecting his constant concern for the comfort and safety of pilgrims and the utilization of the latest technologies to serve them.

He affirmed that despite the challenges and events witnessed by the world, they have felt the level of trust and reassurance that pilgrims feel towards what the Kingdom provides in terms of readiness, organization, and care, noting that Hajj under the auspices of the Kingdom and its wise leadership remains a global model in security, organization, and service.

The attendees had the honor of greeting the Crown Prince.

At the conclusion of the reception, everyone had lunch with the Crown Prince.

Attending the ceremony were Prince Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Prince Faisal bin Musaid bin Abdulrahman, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Muteb bin Saud bin Saad bin Abdulrahman, Prince Nawaf bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman, Prince Badr bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, Prince Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, Prince Khalid bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, Prince Khalid bin Turki bin Faisal bin Turki I bin Abdulaziz, Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki, Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Faisal bin Turki I bin Abdulaziz, Prince Nayef bin Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz, Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saad bin Abdulrahman bin Saad II bin Abdulrahman, Prince Sattam bin Khalid bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Hajj and Umrah Committee, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Nayef bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulrahman bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, Prince Bandar bin Makrin bin Abdulaziz, advisor at the Royal Court, Minister of State, member of the Council of Ministers, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Mansour bin Jiluwi, Governor of Jeddah, Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince Khalid bin Saud bin Khalid bin Turki, Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Faisal bin Turki I bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Faisal bin Musaid bin Abdulrahman, Prince Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mishal bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince Thamer bin Faisal bin Thamer bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Abdulmajid bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saad bin Fahd bin Abdulrahman, Prince Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulmajid bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fawaz bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Taif, Prince Mashhoor bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Makrin bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulmajid bin Abdulilah bin Abdulaziz, Prince Sultan bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fahd bin Abdulaziz bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fahd bin Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince Fahd bin Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Ahmed bin Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Khalid bin Thunayan bin Mohammed, Prince Dr. Nayef bin Thunayan bin Mohammed, and Prince Dr. Bandar bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mishari, advisor to the Minister of Interior.