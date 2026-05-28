نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أقام ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في الديوان الملكي بقصر منى، اليوم، حفل الاستقبال السنوي لأصحاب الفخامة والدولة، وكبار الشخصيات الإسلامية، وضيوف خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وضيوف الجهات الحكومية، ورؤساء الوفود ومكاتب شؤون الحجاج الذين أدوا فريضة الحج لهذا العام يتقدمهم رئيس جمهورية ألبانيا الرئيس بيرم بيغاي، ورئيس جمهورية تشاد الرئيس محمد إدريس ديبي إتنو، ونائب رئيس الجمهورية التركية جودت يلماز، ودولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء بجمهورية مصر العربية مصطفى مدبولي، ونائب رئيس جمهورية المالديف حسين محمد لطيف، ودولة رئيس الوزراء الموريتاني المختار أجاي، ودولة رئيس وزراء جمهورية غينيا أمادو أوري باه.

وبدئ الحفل الخطابي المعد بهذه المناسبة بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم.

وقد ألقى ولي العهد كلمة بهذه المناسبة، فيما يلي نصها:

أصحاب الفخامة والسمو والدولة

إخواني وأخواتي حجاج بيت الله الحرام

الحضور الكرام

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته

نيابة عن سيدي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله-، يطيب لنا أن نرحب بكم ونهنئكم وجميع المسلمين بعيد الأضحى المبارك، سائلين الله أن يعيده على الأمة الإسلامية بالخير والسلام.

لقد شرف الله المملكة العربية السعودية للعناية بالحرمين الشريفين والمشاعر المقدسة وخدمة قاصديها، مؤكدين أننا سنواصل بعون الله وتوفيقه الجهود المباركة التي بذلها ملوك المملكة، منذ عهد الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود -طيب الله ثراه-، في أداء هذا الواجب العظيم.

وفي الختام نرجو من الله أن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم وصالح أعمالهم، وأن يعيدهم إلى أوطانهم سالمين، وأن يحفظ دولنا ويديم علينا الأمن والازدهار.

وكل عام وأنتم بخير

والسلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته

وألقى وزير الحج والعمرة رئيس لجنة برنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة، كلمة تناول فيها الجهود والاستعدادات التي بدأت منذ الثاني عشر من شهر ذي الحجة من العام الماضي بإشراف خادم الحرمين الشريفين، ودعم ومتابعة مباشرة من ولي العهد، في نهج يعكس ما توليه المملكة من عناية راسخة بضيوف الرحمن، انطلاقًا من رسالتها في خدمتهم والاهتمام برحلتهم الإيمانية.

وأشار إلى أنه بإشراف لجنة الحج العليا برئاسة ومتابعة مكتب إدارة مشاريع الحج، الذي يضم أكثر من 60 جهة حكومية، توحد الأداء، وتكاملت الجهود، حيث تم في مجال تطوير الخدمات فتح التعاقد المباشر لمكاتب شؤون الحجاج، في بيئة تنافسية بين شركات وطنية مؤهلة، وجرى إتمام تعاقدات أكثر من مليون حاج في المشاعر المقدسة، قبل انطلاق الموسم بأكثر من 6 أشهر، في إنجاز تاريخي يعكس الجاهزية العالية، والاستعداد المبكر لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

وتطرق إلى المجال الأمني، لحملة «لا حج بلا تصريح» التي جاءت لترسيخ الانضباط، وتيسير إدارة الحشود في بيئة آمنة، مما عزز الانسيابية، ورفع كفاءة التنظيم، مشيرًا إلى أنه في مجال الطاقة، تمت -ولله الحمد- أتمتة الشبكات الكهربائية بالكامل وربط محطات التوزيع الفرعية بشبكة الألياف الضوئية بأطوال تجاوزت (70) كيلومترًا، إضافة إلى تنفيذ محطة تحويل الطاقة الكهربائية في منى (7) بسعة بلغت 134 ميغا فولت، وتنفيذ مشاريع تعزيز وإحلال شبكات التوزيع الكهربائية بأطوال إجمالية تجاوزت 130 كيلومترًا.

وفي منظومة المياه، أوضح أنه تم توفير أكثر من (8) ملايين متر مكعب من المياه، في مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، فيما تم في قطاع النقل، استقبال أكثر من (173) ألف رحلة طيران من (366) وجهة حول العالم، وجرى تشغيل أكثر من (5300) رحلة لقطار الحرمين، وأكثر من (2000) رحلة بقطار المشاعر، وبمشاركة أكثر من (24) ألف حافلة نقل، وفي المجال الصحي، تجاوزت الطاقة السريرية عشرين ألف سرير منها 3800 سرير في المشاعر المقدسة يعمل فيها أكثر من (52) ألفًا من الكوادر الصحية المؤهلة، إلى جانب تطبيق شهادة الاستطاعة الصحية.

وتناول مجال البنية التحتية، حيث نفذت الهيئة الملكية بمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة أكثر من (25) مشروعًا تطويريًا، فيما تم في مسار التحول الرقمي، تطوير تطبيق «نسك» ليقدم أكثر من 130 خدمة رقمية، تيسر على الحاج رحلته من بلده حتى إتمام النسك، بينما عزز المسار الإلكتروني كفاءة الإجراءات المرتبطة بخدمات الحجاج، من خلال تنظيم التعاقدات، وإصدار التأشيرات إلى جانب توظيف أنظمة الرصد والمراقبة والاستفادة من تحليل البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأكد الدكتور الربيعة أن وزارة الإعلام أسهمت في رفع مستوى وعي الحجاج وتغطية مناسك الحج وبثها إلى جميع أنحاء العالم فيما أسهمت وزارة السياحة في تأمين وتطوير المساكن في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة إلى جانب جهود وزارة البلديات والإسكان عبر تطوير الخدمات البلدية والبنية التحتية في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وغيرها من الجهات ذات العلاقة، إلى جانب القطاع الخاص والقطاع غير الربحي؛ في منظومة موحدة تعمل لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

عقب ذلك، ألقيت كلمة رابطة العالم الإسلامي ألقاها رئيس المجلس الإسلامي الأعلى بالجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية عضو المجمع الفقهي الإسلامي برابطة العالم الإسلامي الشيخ الدكتور مبروك زيد الخير، أكد خلالها أن الحج عبادة رُكنية جليلة، بلغت في هذا العصر أعدادًا عظيمة يلزم لها تأمين السُبُل كافة، لتؤدى هذه الشعيرة في راحة وطمأنينة، فكان التسخير والتمكين لخدمة الحرمين الشريفين، وهو شرف اضطلعت بحمله الكفاءة والاستحقاق.

وقال: «لا يخفى ما في الحج من منافع عظيمة، وفي طليعتها -بعد أداء الفريضة- تقوية لُحمة الأمة الإسلامية في توادها وتراحمها وتعاطفها، وهم في هذا المشهد العظيم أقربُ إلى بعضٍ من غيرهِ، حيث وحدةَ الشعيرةِ، والموقفِ، والنداءِ، والمبتغى، ولم يرَ الناس كافة (وقد تعددت مللهم ونحلهم) جمعًا كجمع حجاج بيت الله الحرام، منذ أن فرض الله الحج حتى يومنا».

وسأل الله تعالى أن يُجْزِي خادمَ الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد خيرَ الجزاء على ما بذلاه ويبذلانه من الجهد والعمل السديد والتطوير بكُلِّ جديد لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، والسهر على حجاج البيت الحرام.

تلا ذلك كلمة رؤساء مكاتب شؤون الحجاج ألقاها كاتب الدولة لدى وزارة التضامن والإدماج الاجتماعي والأسرة المكلَّف بالإدماج الاجتماعي بالمملكة المغربية عبدالجبار الرشيدي، عبَّر فيها عن بالغ التقدير والامتنان لما تبذله المملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز من جهود عظيمة ومتواصلة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين والعناية بالحرمين الشريفين وخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، حتى أصبحت تجربة الحج نموذجًا عالميًا في التنظيم والإدارة والرعاية.

كما عبر عن الشكر والتقدير لولي العهد على ما لمسوه من قيادة ملهمة ورؤية طموحة أسهمت في تطوير منظومة الحج والعمرة والارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة للحجاج إلى مستويات غير مسبوقة ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وبما يعكس حرصه الدائم على راحة الحجاج وسلامتهم وتسخير أحدث التقنيات لخدمتهم.

وأكد أنه بالرغم من التحديات والأحداث التي يشهدها العالم، فقد لمسوا حجم الثقة والطمأنينة التي يشعر بها الحجاج تجاه ما تقدمه المملكة من جاهزية وتنظيم ورعاية، مشيرًا إلى أن الحج تحت رعاية المملكة وقيادتها الحكيمة يظل نموذجًا عالميًا في الأمن والتنظيم والخدمة.

وتشرف المدعوون بالسلام على ولي العهد.

وفي ختام حفل الاستقبال تناول الجميع طعام الغداء مع ولي العهد.

حضر الحفل، الأمير تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير منصور بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فيصل بن مساعد بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير الوليد بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير متعب بن سعود بن سعد بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير نواف بن محمد بن عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير بدر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، والأمير منصور بن ناصر بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير خالد بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، ومستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن سطام بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن أحمد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير خالد بن تركي بن فيصل بن تركي الأول بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير تركي بن عبدالعزيز بن تركي، والأمير فيصل بن تركي بن فيصل بن تركي الأول بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير نايف بن ممدوح بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير محمد بن عبدالله بن خالد بن عبدالعزيز، وأمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعد بن عبدالرحمن بن سعد الثاني بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير سطام بن خالد بن ناصر بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة نائب رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير نايف بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالرحمن بن تركي بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير بندر بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز المستشار بالديوان الملكي، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالله بن خالد بن بندر بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن منصور بن جلوي محافظ جدة، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير خالد بن سعود بن خالد بن تركي، ووزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فهد بن تركي بن فيصل بن تركي الأول بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن فيصل بن مساعد بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير عبدالله بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير مشعل بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سلطان بن أحمد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير محمد بن فيصل بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير ثامر بن فيصل بن ثامر بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن فيصل بن عبدالمجيد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالله بن خالد بن سعد بن فهد بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالمجيد بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فواز بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز محافظ الطائف، والأمير مشهور بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير محمد بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالمجيد بن عبدالإله بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سلطان بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فهد بن عبدالعزيز بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فهد بن سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فهد بن فيصل بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير أحمد بن فيصل بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير خالد بن ثنيان بن محمد، والأمير الدكتور نايف بن ثنيان بن محمد، والأمير الدكتور بندر بن عبدالله بن محمد بن مشاري مستشار وزير الداخلية.