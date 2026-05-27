زار وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اليوم مفتي عام المملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان الفوزان، وأعضاء هيئة كبار العلماء، وذلك في مخيمهم بمشعر منى، حيث هنأهم بعيد الأضحى.

ورحّب المفتي العام للمملكة بوزير الداخلية، مشيدًا بما توليه القيادة من عناية واهتمام بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتسخير جميع الإمكانات لتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بالأمن والطمأنينة.

ونوّه وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا بالجهود التي يبذلها المفتي العام للمملكة وأعضاء هيئة كبار العلماء في توعية الحجاج وإرشادهم، سائلًا الله تعالى أن يتقبل من ضيوف الرحمن حجهم، وأن يديم على المملكة نعمة الأمن والاستقرار.

حضر الزيارة الأمين العام لهيئة كبار العلماء الشيخ الدكتور فهد بن سعد الماجد، ومدير الأمن العام رئيس اللجنة الأمنية بالحج الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير عام الإدارة العامة للتوجيه والإرشاد بوزارة الداخلية الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن حمد السعدان، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين.