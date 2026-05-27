زار وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اليوم مفتي عام المملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان الفوزان، وأعضاء هيئة كبار العلماء، وذلك في مخيمهم بمشعر منى، حيث هنأهم بعيد الأضحى.
ورحّب المفتي العام للمملكة بوزير الداخلية، مشيدًا بما توليه القيادة من عناية واهتمام بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتسخير جميع الإمكانات لتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بالأمن والطمأنينة.
ونوّه وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا بالجهود التي يبذلها المفتي العام للمملكة وأعضاء هيئة كبار العلماء في توعية الحجاج وإرشادهم، سائلًا الله تعالى أن يتقبل من ضيوف الرحمن حجهم، وأن يديم على المملكة نعمة الأمن والاستقرار.
حضر الزيارة الأمين العام لهيئة كبار العلماء الشيخ الدكتور فهد بن سعد الماجد، ومدير الأمن العام رئيس اللجنة الأمنية بالحج الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير عام الإدارة العامة للتوجيه والإرشاد بوزارة الداخلية الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن حمد السعدان، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين.
The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today visited the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Chairman of the Senior Scholars Authority, and General President of Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan, along with members of the Senior Scholars Authority, at their camp in Mina, where he congratulated them on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom welcomed the Minister of Interior, praising the attention and care that the leadership gives to serving the guests of Allah, and the provision of all resources to enable them to perform their rituals in safety and tranquility.
The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, noted the efforts made by the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom and the members of the Senior Scholars Authority in educating and guiding the pilgrims, asking Allah Almighty to accept the Hajj of the guests of Allah and to continue bestowing the blessing of security and stability upon the Kingdom.
Present at the visit were the Secretary-General of the Senior Scholars Authority, Sheikh Dr. Fahd bin Saad Al-Majid, the Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Security Committee for Hajj, Lieutenant General Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Basami, the Director General of the General Administration for Guidance and Counseling at the Ministry of Interior, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Sadhan, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and several senior officials.