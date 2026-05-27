The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today visited the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Chairman of the Senior Scholars Authority, and General President of Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan, along with members of the Senior Scholars Authority, at their camp in Mina, where he congratulated them on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom welcomed the Minister of Interior, praising the attention and care that the leadership gives to serving the guests of Allah, and the provision of all resources to enable them to perform their rituals in safety and tranquility.

The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, noted the efforts made by the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom and the members of the Senior Scholars Authority in educating and guiding the pilgrims, asking Allah Almighty to accept the Hajj of the guests of Allah and to continue bestowing the blessing of security and stability upon the Kingdom.

Present at the visit were the Secretary-General of the Senior Scholars Authority, Sheikh Dr. Fahd bin Saad Al-Majid, the Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Security Committee for Hajj, Lieutenant General Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Basami, the Director General of the General Administration for Guidance and Counseling at the Ministry of Interior, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Sadhan, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and several senior officials.