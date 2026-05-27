The Ministry of Health has advised the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God on the importance of taking care of their foot health by continuously checking them, choosing comfortable shoes, and washing and drying them well, especially between the toes, while avoiding walking barefoot. It emphasized that individuals with diabetes are among the most vulnerable groups to wounds and ulcers, urging women to wear appropriate socks to prevent ulcers and skin friction, in order to reduce injuries related to walking and moving during the rituals.

In the case of an ankle sprain due to tripping while walking, the ministry indicated that first aid includes resting as much as possible, avoiding putting weight on the injured foot, using cold compresses on the injury site, wrapping the ankle with a compression bandage to avoid swelling, and elevating the foot. It is also essential to consult a doctor if pain and swelling persist.

The "Health" ministry urged the guests of the Merciful to call (937) for assistance and to seek medical advice, confirming that these guidelines are part of the health awareness services provided by the health system for the guests of the Merciful, aimed at enhancing their health and safety during the performance of the rituals.