The Municipality of Taif thwarted the smuggling of more than 45 spoiled carcasses on the first day of Eid al-Adha during the attempt to transport them from the holy sites to inside the province via the Al-Sail Al-Kabeer, Al-Hada, and Al-Muhammadiyah checkpoints.

The municipality clarified that the field monitoring teams from the sub-municipalities managed, during the first day of Eid, to seize and confiscate more than 45 carcasses that were unfit for human consumption at the checkpoints, and a number of violating vehicles transporting those meats were detained, in an environment lacking all health requirements. The municipality indicated that the total number of vehicles subjected to inspection operations on the first day reached about 1,300 vehicles.

This comes as part of the efforts of the Taif Municipality to ensure food safety and to combat attempts to transport and circulate spoiled and unverified meat, which increase during the Hajj season.