أحبطت أمانة محافظة الطائف في اليوم الأول من أيام عيد الأضحى المبارك تهريب أكثر من 45 ذبيحة فاسدة ضمن لحوم الهدي والأضاحي؛ وذلك أثناء محاولة نقلها من المشاعر المقدسة إلى داخل المحافظة عبر منفذ السيل الكبير والهدا والمحمدية بالشفا.

وأوضحت الأمانة أن فِرَق الرقابة الميدانية التابعة للبلديات الفرعية تَمَكّنت خلال أول أيام العيد من ضبط ومصادرة أكثر من 45 ذبيحة غير صالحة للاستهلاك الآدمي بنقاط التفتيش، وجرى احتجاز عدد من المركبات المخالفة التي كانت تُقِل تلك اللحوم، وسط بيئة تفتقر لجميع الاشتراطات الصحية،. وبيّنت الأمانة أن إجمالي المركبات التي خضعت لعمليات التفتيش في اليوم الأول بلغ نحو 1300 مركبة.

يأتي ذلك في إطار جهود أمانة الطائف الرقابية لحماية سلامة الغذاء، والتصدي لمحاولات نقل وتداول اللحوم الفاسدة ومجهولة المصدر، التي تتصاعد وتيرتها خلال موسم الحج.