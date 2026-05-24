دانَت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- إقدام ما يُسمى إقليم «أرض الصومال» على افتتاح سفارة «مزعومة» له في مدينة القدس المحتلة.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، أعرب الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، عن تثمين الرابطة -بتأييدٍ كبيرٍ- لمضامين البيان الصادر في هذا الشأن من وزراء الخارجية لكلٍّ من: المملكة العربية السعودية، وجمهورية مصر العربية، ودولة قطر، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، والجمهورية التركية، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، وجمهورية جيبوتي، وجمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، ودولة فلسطين، وسلطنة عُمان، وجمهورية السودان، والجمهورية اليمنية، وجمهورية لبنان، والجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية، ودولة الكويت، والجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية، وجمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية، بالرفض الكامل لأيِّ إجراءاتٍ أحادية تستهدف تكريس واقعٍ غير قانوني في القدس المحتلة، أو منح شرعية لأي كيانات أو ترتيبات تخالف قواعد القانون الدولي وقرارات الأمم المتحدة ذات الصّلة، ودعمهم لوحدة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، والرفض الكامل لأي إجراءات أحادية تمسّ وحدة الأراضي الصومالية أو تنتقص من سيادتها.

وجدَّد الأمين العام تأكيد وقوف الرابطة ودعمها الكامل لوحدة الأراضي الصومالية وسيادتها ومؤسساتها الشرعية، المُعبّرة عن إرادة الشَّعب الصومالي.