دانَت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- إقدام ما يُسمى إقليم «أرض الصومال» على افتتاح سفارة «مزعومة» له في مدينة القدس المحتلة.
وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، أعرب الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، عن تثمين الرابطة -بتأييدٍ كبيرٍ- لمضامين البيان الصادر في هذا الشأن من وزراء الخارجية لكلٍّ من: المملكة العربية السعودية، وجمهورية مصر العربية، ودولة قطر، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، والجمهورية التركية، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، وجمهورية جيبوتي، وجمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، ودولة فلسطين، وسلطنة عُمان، وجمهورية السودان، والجمهورية اليمنية، وجمهورية لبنان، والجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية، ودولة الكويت، والجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية، وجمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية، بالرفض الكامل لأيِّ إجراءاتٍ أحادية تستهدف تكريس واقعٍ غير قانوني في القدس المحتلة، أو منح شرعية لأي كيانات أو ترتيبات تخالف قواعد القانون الدولي وقرارات الأمم المتحدة ذات الصّلة، ودعمهم لوحدة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، والرفض الكامل لأي إجراءات أحادية تمسّ وحدة الأراضي الصومالية أو تنتقص من سيادتها.
وجدَّد الأمين العام تأكيد وقوف الرابطة ودعمها الكامل لوحدة الأراضي الصومالية وسيادتها ومؤسساتها الشرعية، المُعبّرة عن إرادة الشَّعب الصومالي.
The Muslim World League strongly condemned the actions of the so-called "Somaliland" in opening a "supposed" embassy in the occupied city of Jerusalem.
In a statement from the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General and Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, expressed the League's appreciation—supported by a significant endorsement—for the contents of the statement issued in this regard by the foreign ministers of: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Turkey, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of Djibouti, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the State of Palestine, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Sudan, the Republic of Yemen, the Republic of Lebanon, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the State of Kuwait, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, and the People's Republic of Bangladesh, which completely rejected any unilateral actions aimed at entrenching an illegal reality in occupied Jerusalem, or granting legitimacy to any entities or arrangements that violate the rules of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, and their support for the unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, its sovereignty, and the integrity of its territory, as well as the complete rejection of any unilateral actions that affect the unity of Somali territory or undermine its sovereignty.
The Secretary-General reiterated the League's firm stance and full support for the unity of Somali territory, its sovereignty, and its legitimate institutions that express the will of the Somali people.