The Al-Jadidah Arar land port in the Northern Borders region continues to welcome pilgrims coming by land from the Republic of Iraq, amidst a comprehensive operational system that has contributed to the smooth flow of movement and the swift completion of entry procedures.

The services provided at the port include customs facilitation and passport procedures, along with health and awareness services that operate around the clock, as part of a comprehensive field system dedicated to serving the guests of Allah.

The relevant authorities have mobilized their human and technical resources to organize the movement of pilgrims and guide them within the port, providing necessary health care and guidance, which enhances the efficiency of performance and the quality of services offered to the pilgrims.

Several pilgrims arriving through the port expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom for the services and facilities provided to the guests of Allah, praising the speed of procedures and the integrated organization since their arrival at the Al-Jadidah Arar port, and what they experienced in terms of care and attention that contributed to facilitating their journey to the holy sites.