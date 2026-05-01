أوصى الشيخ الدكتور أسامة بن عبدالله خياط إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام، المسلمين بتقوى الله وتعظيمه، والإنابة إليه، والحذر من أسباب سخطه وعصيانه، والخشيةَ من يوم يعرضون فيه على الله.

وقال في خطبته اليوم بالمسجد الحرام: خير ما تحلّى به المؤمن من سجايا، وأجمل ما اتصف به من صفات: حس مرهف، وشعور يقظ، وقلب حي، وعقل واعٍ، يبعث على استشعار حرمة ما حرم الله، وتعظيم ما عظمه، فيقيم البرهان الواضح على إيمان صادق، ويقين راسخ، وتسليمٍ ثابت، وإن الله تعالى يختص بحكمته ورحمته ما شاء من الأزمنة والأمكنة، بما شاء من العبادات والقربات، التي يزدلف العباد القانتون المخبتون بها إليه، مبتغين بها الوسيلة في سَيْرِهم إلى ربهم، بحسن القدوم عليه، ويُمن الوفود عليه.


وأوضح الشيخ أسامة خياط أن ممّا حرم الله تعالى، الأشهر الحرم، وهي الأشهر التي بيّنها رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم، في الحديث الذي أخرجه الشيخان في صحيحيهما، عن أبي بكرة رضي الله عنه أن النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم خطب في حَجَّة الوداع، فقال في خطبته: «إنَّ الزمان قد استدار كهيئته يوم خلق الله السماوات والأرض، السنة اثنا عشر شهرًا، منها أربعةٌ حُرُم، ثلاثة متواليات: ذو القعدة، وذو الحجة، والمحرم، ورجب مُضَر، الذي بين جمادي وشعبان».

وأشار إلى أن أظهر الدلائل على استشعار حرمة هذه الأشهر الحرم، الحذر من ظلم النفس فيها باجتراح السيّئات، ومقارَفَة الآثام، والتلوث بالخطايا، في أي لون من ألوانها، امتثالًا لأمر الله تعالى: (فَلا تَظْلِمُوا فِيهِنَّ أَنْفُسَكُمْ)، والذنب في كل زمان سوء وشؤم، وظلم للنفس، لأنه اجتراء على العظيم المنتقم الجبار، والمحسن بالنعم السابغة الجليلة، والآلاء الجميلة، لكنه في الشهر الحرام أشد سوءًا، وأعظم شؤمًا، وأفدح ظلمًا، لأنه يجمع بين الاجتراء والاستخفاف، وبين امتهان حرمة ما حرم الله وعظّمه واصطفاه.


وأكد أن السعيد مَنْ سَمَتْ نفسه إلى طلب أرفع المراتب، وإلى ارتقاء أعلى الدرجات، من رضوان الله ومحبته وغفرانه، باستدراك ما فات، واغتنام ما بقي من الأزمنة الشريفة، والأوقات الفاضلة المباركة، والتزام المسلك الراشد، والنهج السديد، في هذا الشهر الحرام وفي كل شهور العام.


واختتم إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الخطبةَ قائلًا: «إنَّ الله اصطفى صفايا من خلقه، اصطفى من الملائكة رسلًا، ومن الناس رسلًا، واصطفى من الكلام ذِكرَه، واصطفى من الأرض المساجد، واصطفى من الشهور رمضان والأشهر الحرم، واصطفى من الأيام يوم الجمعة، واصطفى من الليالي ليلة القدر، فعظّموا ما عظّم الله، فإنَّما تُعظَّم الأمر بما عظّمها الله به عند أهل الفهم والعقل».



كما أوصى الشيخ الدكتور أحمد بن علي الحذيفي إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي، المسلمين بتقوى الله تعالى، مؤكدًا أنها أعظم أسباب نيل الفضائل والفوز بالخيرات في الدنيا والآخرة.

وأوضح أن ما قصّه الله سبحانه في كتابه الكريم من قصص الأنبياء والمرسلين تتضمن دروسًا عظيمة وعبرًا جليلة، تغرس اليقين في القلوب، وتعزز معاني التوكل والصبر والثبات، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى: (لَقَدْ كَانَ فِي قَصَصِهِمْ عِبْرَةٌ لِّأُولِي الْأَلْبَابِ مَا كَانَ حَدِيثًا يُفْتَرَى وَلكِن تَصْدِيقَ الَّذِي بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ وَتَفْصِيلَ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ وَهُدًى وَرَحْمَةً لِّقَوْمٍ يُؤْمِنُونَ).


وتناول إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي قصة خليل الله إبراهيم -عليه السلام- مع زوجته هاجر وابنه إسماعيل -عليهما السلام، مبينًا ما تحمله من معاني الامتثال لأمر الله والثقة بوعده، حيث تركهما في وادٍ غير ذي زرع عند موضع البيت بأمر الله، فكان موقف أم إسماعيل مثالًا صادقًا في التوكل على الله حين قالت: «إذن لا يضيعنا».

وأشار إلى أن هذه القصة تجسد عظيم الطاعة والانقياد لأمر الله، حيث عاد إبراهيم عليه السلام فرفع قواعد الكعبة مع ابنه إسماعيل عليهما السلام امتثالًا لأمر الله، وهما يقولان كما حكى الله في تنزيله: (رَبَّنَا تَقَبَّلْ مِنَّا إِنَّكَ أَنتَ السَّمِيعُ الْعَلِيمُ)، في مشهد عظيم من الإيمان والتسليم لله تعالى.

وأكد أهمية الانتفاع بالدروس من قصص القرآن الكريم والعمل بها في واقع الحياة، مبينًا أن كمال العبودية يتحقق بالتسليم لأمر الله وصدق الإيمان به، وأن قصص الأنبياء تزخر بالمعاني الإيمانية التي تُرسّخ اليقين والثبات في القلوب، وتعزز الصلة بالله سبحانه وتعالى.

وبيّن أن ما جرى لإبراهيم وابنه إسماعيل -عليهما السلام- من رفع قواعد البيت العتيق كان تهيئةً من الله سبحانه؛ ليكون مثابةً للناس وأمنًا، ومهوى لأفئدتهم، ومصدرًا للرزق والخير، استجابةً لدعوة إبراهيم عليه السلام، مشيرًا إلى ما نشهده اليوم من توافد جموع الحجاج والمعتمرين من كل فج عميق، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى: (وَأَذِّن فِي النَّاسِ بِالْحَجِّ يَأْتُوكَ رِجَالًا وَعَلَى كُلِّ ضَامِرٍ يَأْتِينَ مِن كُلِّ فَجٍّ عَمِيقٍ).

وأشار الدكتور الحذيفي إلى أن دعوات إبراهيم -عليه السلام- اشتملت على معانٍ عظيمة من التوحيد والانكسار لله تعالى، وطلب قبول العمل، والتوبة والاستسلام له سبحانه، كما تجلّى فيها صدق العبودية وكمال الافتقار إلى الله، وسؤال العبد ربه العصمة من الشرك، والثبات على التوحيد، والخوف من الانحراف، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى: (رَبِّ اجْعَلْ هَذَا الْبَلَدَ آمِنًا وَاجْنُبْنِي وَبَنِيَّ أَن نَّعْبُدَ الْأَصْنَامَ)، مؤكدًا أن هذه الدعوات تمثل منهجًا متكاملًا في تحقيق العبودية الصادقة.

ودعا المسلمين إلى استحضار هذه المعاني الإيمانية في هذه الأيام المباركة التي اجتمع فيها شرف الزمان والمكان، حيث تتوالى مواسم الطاعات وتتهيأ النفوس للعبادة، مشددًا على أهمية اغتنام مواسم الطاعات لتزكية النفوس وتعظيم شعائر الله.

واختتم إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الخطبة موصيًا المسلمين بشكر الله تعالى على ما تنعم به هذه البلاد من أمنٍ واستقرار، منوهًا بما توليه القيادة من عنايةٍ بالحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما، سائلًا الله أن يجزيهم خير الجزاء، وأن يديم على البلاد أمنها ورخاءها.