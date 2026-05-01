Sheikh Dr. Osama bin Abdullah Al-Khayyat, the Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, advised Muslims to fear Allah and glorify Him, to turn to Him in repentance, to be cautious of the causes of His wrath and disobedience, and to fear the Day when they will be presented before Allah.

He said in his sermon today at the Grand Mosque: The best qualities that a believer can possess, and the most beautiful attributes they can embody, are a sensitive conscience, an alert feeling, a living heart, and a conscious mind, which inspire the awareness of the sanctity of what Allah has forbidden, and the glorification of what He has honored. This establishes clear evidence of sincere faith, firm conviction, and steadfast submission. Indeed, Allah, the Exalted, selects by His wisdom and mercy whatever He wills from times and places, and whatever He wills from acts of worship and good deeds, through which the humble and devout servants draw closer to Him, seeking a means in their journey to their Lord, with a good approach to Him and a blessed reception before Him.

Sheikh Osama Al-Khayyat clarified that among the things that Allah has forbidden are the sacred months, which were specified by the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, in the hadith narrated by the two Sahihs, from Abu Bakrah, may Allah be pleased with him, that the Prophet, peace be upon him, delivered a sermon during the Farewell Pilgrimage, saying in his sermon: "Indeed, time has returned to its original state as it was on the day Allah created the heavens and the earth. The year consists of twelve months, of which four are sacred: three consecutive months: Dhul-Qi'dah, Dhul-Hijjah, and Muharram, and Rajab Mudar, which is between Jumada and Sha'ban."

He pointed out that the most evident signs of feeling the sanctity of these sacred months is the caution against wronging oneself by committing sins, engaging in transgressions, and being tainted by faults in any form, in compliance with Allah's command: (So do not wrong yourselves therein). Sin is bad and ominous at all times and is a wrong against oneself, as it is an audacity against the Almighty, the Avenger, and the Benefactor with His abundant and glorious blessings. However, in the sacred month, it is worse, more ominous, and a greater injustice, as it combines audacity and disregard with the violation of the sanctity of what Allah has forbidden, honored, and chosen.

He emphasized that the fortunate one is the one whose soul aspires to seek the highest ranks and to ascend to the highest degrees of Allah's pleasure, love, and forgiveness, by making up for what has passed and seizing what remains of the noble times and blessed moments, adhering to the righteous path and the correct approach in this sacred month and throughout all months of the year.

The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque concluded his sermon by saying: "Indeed, Allah has chosen select ones from His creation, He has chosen messengers from the angels and messengers from among people, He has chosen His remembrance from among words, He has chosen mosques from among the earth, He has chosen Ramadan and the sacred months from among the months, He has chosen Friday from among the days, and He has chosen the Night of Decree from among the nights. Therefore, glorify what Allah has glorified, for matters are only glorified by what Allah has glorified among the people of understanding and intellect."

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Hudhaify, the Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, also advised Muslims to fear Allah, emphasizing that it is the greatest cause for attaining virtues and achieving goodness in this world and the Hereafter.

He explained that what Allah has narrated in His Noble Book from the stories of the prophets and messengers contains great lessons and valuable insights that instill certainty in hearts and reinforce the meanings of reliance, patience, and steadfastness, citing His saying: (Indeed, in their stories is a lesson for those of understanding. It is not a fabricated narrative, but a confirmation of what is before it and a detailed explanation of all things and guidance and mercy for a people who believe).

The Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque discussed the story of the Friend of Allah, Ibrahim (peace be upon him), with his wife Hagar and their son Ismail (peace be upon them), illustrating the meanings of obedience to Allah's command and trust in His promise. He left them in a valley without cultivation at the site of the House by Allah's command, and the stance of the mother of Ismail was a true example of reliance on Allah when she said: "Then He will not forsake us."

He pointed out that this story embodies great obedience and submission to Allah's command, as Ibrahim (peace be upon him) returned to raise the foundations of the Kaaba with his son Ismail (peace be upon him) in compliance with Allah's command, both saying as Allah narrated in His revelation: (Our Lord, accept this from us. Indeed, You are the Hearing, the Knowing), in a magnificent scene of faith and submission to Allah, the Exalted.

He emphasized the importance of benefiting from the lessons in the stories of the Noble Quran and applying them in real life, clarifying that the perfection of servitude is achieved through submission to Allah's command and sincere faith in Him, and that the stories of the prophets are rich with meanings of faith that solidify certainty and steadfastness in hearts, and strengthen the connection with Allah, the Exalted.

He explained that what happened to Ibrahim and his son Ismail (peace be upon them) in raising the foundations of the ancient House was a preparation from Allah, the Exalted, for it to be a place of refuge for people and security, a destination for their hearts, and a source of sustenance and goodness, in response to Ibrahim's (peace be upon him) supplication, referring to what we witness today of the influx of crowds of pilgrims and Umrah performers from every deep passage, citing His saying: (And proclaim to the people the pilgrimage; they will come to you on foot and on every lean camel, coming from every distant path).

Dr. Al-Hudhaify pointed out that the supplications of Ibrahim (peace be upon him) included great meanings of monotheism and humility before Allah, the request for acceptance of deeds, repentance, and submission to Him, as well as the manifestation of sincere servitude and complete dependence on Allah, and the servant's request to his Lord for protection from polytheism, steadfastness in monotheism, and fear of deviation, citing His saying: (My Lord, make this city secure and keep me and my sons away from worshiping idols), emphasizing that these supplications represent a comprehensive methodology in achieving sincere servitude.

He called on Muslims to bring to mind these faith-based meanings during these blessed days, where the honor of time and place converge, as the seasons of obedience continue and souls prepare for worship, stressing the importance of seizing the seasons of obedience to purify souls and glorify the rites of Allah.

The Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque concluded his sermon by advising Muslims to thank Allah for the security and stability that this country enjoys, noting the care that the leadership gives to the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, asking Allah to reward them with the best reward and to continue the security and prosperity of the country.