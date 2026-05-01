بينما يتحرك سوق العمل السعودي بوتيرة متسارعة، كشفت منصة «جدارات» دفعة وظائف استثنائية هذا الأسبوع، تقترب من 14,000 فرصة عمل موزعة بدقة بين القطاعات الحكومية، وشبه الحكومية، والخاصة. هذا الرقم ليس مجرد إحصائية، بل هو خريطة طريق مهنية لكل من يبحث عن بداية جديدة أو قفزة نوعية في مساره الوظيفي.

الوظائف الحكومية.. نخبة الكفاءات

الفرص هنا 22 وظيفة ليست للعموم، بل تستهدف التخصصات النادرة، خصوصا في القطاع الصحي للقوات المسلحة. إذا كنت استشارياً في «الأشعة، أو التخدير، أو جراحة الأعصاب، أو الأورام»، ففرصتك تتركز بوضوح في جدة وخميس مشيط. أما التقنيون والإداريون، فالوجهة هي الرياض.

القطاع شبه الحكومي.. مستقبل الذكاء الاصطناعي

هنا تكمن وظائف المستقبل 34 وظيفة. فالهيئات الكبرى مثل «سدايا» والمركز الوطني لنظم الموارد الحكومية تطلب محترفي البيانات، والأمن السيبراني، والحوسبة السحابية. الرياض هنا هي العاصمة المطلقة لهذه الفرص؛ فإذا كانت طموحاتك رقمية، فهذه هي وجهتك.

القطاع الخاص.. الانفجار الكبير

الفرص الحقيقية تكمن في الـ 13,823 وظيفة المتاحة في القطاع الخاص:

  • مكة المكرمة (7,075 وظيفة): هي الرئة التي تتنفس من خلالها قطاعات الخدمات والضيافة والنقل. إذا كنت تبحث عن وظيفة سريعة وذات كثافة عالية، فهنا مقصدك.
  • الرياض (2,641 وظيفة): هي مقر الإدارة والمال والشركات الكبرى. والوظائف هنا ذات طابع إداري وقيادي طويل الأمد.
  • الشرقية وتبوك (نحو 1,200 وظيفة مجتمعة): هي ميدان المشاريع الكبرى والطاقة واللوجستيات.

ويمكن القول إن السوق تزدهر، والفرص لا تنتظر المترددين. فأين ستضع بصمتك المهنية هذا الأسبوع؟