التقى المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى جامعة الدول العربية السفير عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله المطر في القاهرة اليوم المندوب الدائم لدولة فلسطين لدى جامعة الدول العربية السفير مهند العكلوك.
وجرى خلال اللقاء تبادل الأحاديث الودية، إضافة إلى مناقشة عددٍ من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، في إطار تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق بين الجانبين.
The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League, Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matrouk, met today in Cairo with the Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the Arab League, Ambassador Muhannad Al-Aklouk.
During the meeting, friendly conversations were exchanged, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest, within the framework of enhancing cooperation and coordination between the two sides.