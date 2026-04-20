التقى المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى جامعة الدول العربية السفير عبدالعزيز بن عبدالله المطر في القاهرة اليوم المندوب الدائم لدولة فلسطين لدى جامعة الدول العربية السفير مهند العكلوك.

وجرى خلال اللقاء تبادل الأحاديث الودية، إضافة إلى مناقشة عددٍ من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، في إطار تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق بين الجانبين.