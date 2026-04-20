علّق «التدريب التقني» في القصيم الحضور اليوم (الإثنين) واعتمد التدريب «عن بُعد» في الكليات التقنية والمعاهد بالمنطقة، لجميع المتدربين والمتدربات والمنسوبين في المنشآت التدريبية.

وجاء التعليق بناءً على تقارير المركز الوطني للأرصاد، ونظراً للتقلبات الجوية بمنطقة القصيم.