علّق «التدريب التقني» في القصيم الحضور اليوم (الإثنين) واعتمد التدريب «عن بُعد» في الكليات التقنية والمعاهد بالمنطقة، لجميع المتدربين والمتدربات والمنسوبين في المنشآت التدريبية.
وجاء التعليق بناءً على تقارير المركز الوطني للأرصاد، ونظراً للتقلبات الجوية بمنطقة القصيم.
The "Technical Training" in Al-Qassim suspended attendance today (Monday) and adopted "remote" training in the technical colleges and institutes in the region for all trainees and staff in the training facilities.
This suspension came based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, due to the weather fluctuations in the Al-Qassim region.