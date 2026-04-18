هطلت اليوم أمطار من خفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقة تبوك، شملت مركزي البديعة، وشقري، وضواحيهما.
جعلَها اللهُ سُقْيَا خيرٍ وبركةٍ، وعمَّ بنفعِها أرجاءَ البلاد.
هطلت اليوم أمطار من خفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقة تبوك، شملت مركزي البديعة، وشقري، وضواحيهما.
جعلَها اللهُ سُقْيَا خيرٍ وبركةٍ، وعمَّ بنفعِها أرجاءَ البلاد.
Today, light to moderate rain fell in the Tabuk region, including the centers of Al-Badiyah and Shaqri, and their outskirts.
May God make it a rain of goodness and blessings, and may its benefits spread throughout the country.