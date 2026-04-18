هطلت اليوم أمطار من خفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقة تبوك، شملت مركزي البديعة، وشقري، وضواحيهما.

جعلَها اللهُ سُقْيَا خيرٍ وبركةٍ، وعمَّ بنفعِها أرجاءَ البلاد.