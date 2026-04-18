نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، في تقريرٍ له اليوم ( السبت)، من رياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة على محافظات جدة، ورابغ، وبحرة، والكامل، وخليص، والليث تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية

وبين المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الـ7:00 مساءً.

وكان مركز الأرصاد الوطني توقع، في تقرير سابق اليوم عن حالة الطقس في مكة المكرمة، سحباً رعدية مصحوبة برياح نشطة وأتربة مثارة.

وأوضح التقرير أن درجة الحرارة العظمى تبلغ 39 درجة مئوية، فيما تصل الصغرى إلى 29 درجة مئوية، مع نسبة رطوبة تقدر بنحو 40%. كما نبَّه المركز من هبوب رياح شديدة على ‏منطقة ‏حائل، تشمل ‏المناطق ‏المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍّ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ساعة. وبيَّن أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة الـ7:00 مساءً.