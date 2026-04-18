The National Center of Meteorology warned, in a report today (Saturday), of active winds stirring up dust in the provinces of Jeddah, Rabigh, Bahra, Al-Kamil, Khulais, and Al-Lith, affecting open areas and highways; leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility.

The center indicated that the condition will continue until 7:00 PM.

The National Meteorology Center had previously predicted, in an earlier report today about the weather in Mecca, thunderclouds accompanied by active winds and raised dust.

The report clarified that the maximum temperature will reach 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 29 degrees Celsius, with a humidity level estimated at around 40%. The center also warned of strong winds in the Hail region, affecting open areas and highways; leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility, with wind speeds reaching (40 - 49) km/h. It was noted that this condition will continue until 7:00 PM.