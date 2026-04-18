نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، في تقريرٍ له اليوم ( السبت)، من رياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة على محافظات جدة، ورابغ، وبحرة، والكامل، وخليص، والليث تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية
وبين المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الـ7:00 مساءً.
وكان مركز الأرصاد الوطني توقع، في تقرير سابق اليوم عن حالة الطقس في مكة المكرمة، سحباً رعدية مصحوبة برياح نشطة وأتربة مثارة.
وأوضح التقرير أن درجة الحرارة العظمى تبلغ 39 درجة مئوية، فيما تصل الصغرى إلى 29 درجة مئوية، مع نسبة رطوبة تقدر بنحو 40%. كما نبَّه المركز من هبوب رياح شديدة على منطقة حائل، تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍّ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ساعة. وبيَّن أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة الـ7:00 مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology warned, in a report today (Saturday), of active winds stirring up dust in the provinces of Jeddah, Rabigh, Bahra, Al-Kamil, Khulais, and Al-Lith, affecting open areas and highways; leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility.
The center indicated that the condition will continue until 7:00 PM.
The National Meteorology Center had previously predicted, in an earlier report today about the weather in Mecca, thunderclouds accompanied by active winds and raised dust.
The report clarified that the maximum temperature will reach 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 29 degrees Celsius, with a humidity level estimated at around 40%. The center also warned of strong winds in the Hail region, affecting open areas and highways; leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility, with wind speeds reaching (40 - 49) km/h. It was noted that this condition will continue until 7:00 PM.