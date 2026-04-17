The Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport is preparing to welcome the first flights of pilgrims arriving to perform the Hajj rituals this year, early in the morning of tomorrow (Saturday), April 18, corresponding to the 1st of Dhul-Qi'dah 1447 AH, marking the beginning of the arrival of the first guests of Allah to Medina by air.

The first flights are scheduled to arrive at 04:45 AM, as part of the "Makkah Route" initiative, coming from Pakistan, followed by the first flights arriving from Turkey at 06:20 AM, with complete readiness from the relevant authorities to ensure smooth procedures and provide services to the pilgrims from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport in Medina.