يستعد مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي لاستقبال أولى رحلات الحجاج القادمين لأداء مناسك حج هذا العام، فجر وصباح يوم غدٍ (السبت) 18 أبريل، الموافق 1 ذو القعدة 1447هـ، إيذاناً ببداية وصول طلائع ضيوف الرحمن إلى المدينة المنورة جواً.

ومن المقرر وصول أولى الرحلات عند الساعة 04:45 صباحًا، ضمن مبادرة «طريق مكة» قادمة من باكستان، تليها أولى الرحلات الجوية القادمة من تركيا عند الساعة 06:20 صباحًا، وسط جاهزية متكاملة من الجهات ذات العلاقة لضمان انسيابية الإجراءات وتقديم الخدمات للحجيج منذ لحظة وصولهم إلى المملكة العربية السعودية عبر مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بالمدينة المنورة.